  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 3 °C Saturday 3 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Realistic Klopp claims top-four would be success for Liverpool

While the Reds boss dreams of winning the Premier League, he said a top-four finish was a success for his club this season.

By The42 Team Saturday 3 Feb 2018, 1:40 PM
9 hours ago 4,292 Views 36 Comments
http://the42.ie/3831845

LIVERPOOL MANAGER Jurgen Klopp believes a top-four finish in the Premier League should be considered a successful season for the club.

Klopp’s side sit third in the table with 13 games remaining, although fifth-placed Tottenham – their opponents Sunday – are just two points adrift.

With Manchester City well clear at the top, Liverpool’s only chance of winning a trophy this campaign shapes as the Champions League, in which they face Porto in the last 16.

Klopp said if his team managed a top-four finish, that should be enough for their season to be considered a success.

“When you start a season you can dream of something and you have to make a realistic target as well,” the German said.

“I think being champion is probably the dream – not only at Liverpool but especially at Liverpool – but because of the season City is playing that is quite difficult.

“If you cannot be first then I would prefer to be second but if you are second, third or fourth at the end of the season all three positions are good and similarly difficult to reach.

“Everybody thinks Arsenal are away but they are not. If there is one matchday when one of us loses and Arsenal win then they are five points [behind] and off they go. Tottenham is in the group with all of us for the Champions League positions at the moment so for sure it [a top-four finish] would be a success.”

LIverpool take on Tottenham on Sunday in what is a crucial clash of top-four hopefuls.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘Coutinho isn’t worth €160m’ – Barcelona overpaid for Liverpool star, says Carragher

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (36)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
New boys sparkle and Aaron Ramsey hits three as Arsenal thump Everton
New boys sparkle and Aaron Ramsey hits three as Arsenal thump Everton
Saints battle back in five-goal thriller with Baggies and the rest of today's Premier League action
Sanchez bags first goal in United colours as Mourinho's side ease past Huddersfield
FRANCE
Sexton: 'I just wanted one more chance'
Sexton: 'I just wanted one more chance'
Watch: Relive Johnny Sexton's stunning drop-goal in Paris all over again
Sexton's moment, immense James Ryan and work-ons for Ireland
FOOTBALL
Burnley earn a point as Gudmundsson proves Pep right at Turf Moor
Burnley earn a point as Gudmundsson proves Pep right at Turf Moor
Mahrez told to 'clear his head' after being omitted from Foxes squad
French referee slapped with three-month ban after kicking player and sending him off
IRELAND
'It's pretty hard to explain how you feel when you think the game has got away'
'It's pretty hard to explain how you feel when you think the game has got away'
Rory Best says he was advised to attend trial of Ulster teammates
'He was the One Direction of his day': These musicians want to resurrect the almost-forgotten Thomas Moore
SIX NATIONS
Van der Flier to miss Italy clash as Schmidt hails Ireland's bench impact
Van der Flier to miss Italy clash as Schmidt hails Ireland's bench impact
Player ratings: How Ireland fared in a late, late victory at the Stade de France
'Johnny f*****g Sexton' - The reaction to Ireland's last-gasp win over France

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie