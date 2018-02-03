  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 3 °C Saturday 3 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Coutinho isn't worth €160m' - Barcelona overpaid for Liverpool star, says Carragher

The former Reds defender remains disappointed at having seen the Brazilian leave Anfield mid-season, with a cheaper summer deal making more sense

By The42 Team Saturday 3 Feb 2018, 12:18 PM
10 hours ago 6,886 Views 18 Comments
http://the42.ie/3831986
Coutinho joined Barcelona for €160 million in January.
Coutinho joined Barcelona for €160 million in January.
Coutinho joined Barcelona for €160 million in January.

FORMER LIVERPOOL DEFENDER Jamie Carragher believes Barcelona overpaid for Philippe Coutinho, stating that the playmaker is “not worth” €160 million.

Following a six-month chase, the La Liga leaders finally got their man during the January transfer window as they acquired the Brazil international for a club-record fee.

Liverpool were reluctant sellers, having fought hard to Coutinho at Anfield for as long as possible.

Despite putting up fierce resistance, Carragher believes the Reds were wrong to buckle mid-season, with a cut-price deal in the summer making more sense for all concerned.

“I think if you lose your best player there’s no way you can dress it up as a positive window,” he told Sky Sports.

“I think every Liverpool fan, when Philippe Coutinho stayed in the summer, thought ‘okay, we know he’s leaving next season. Lets enjoy this 12 months’.

“To lose him mid-season, I don’t agree with it but for that fee… Coutinho’s not worth that. He’s not that good.

“I would have taken £20m-£30m less in the summer to know that Liverpool would have had him for the second half of the season because at that time we were still in the FA Cup, still a Champions League to play for.”

Liverpool parted with Coutinho having seen him contribute 12 goals and eight assists across all competitions this season.

Manager Jurgen Klopp refused to reinvest the funds generated from his sale during the winter window, with the Reds prepared to be patient.

They are, however, taking a risk in that approach, with a top-four battle in the Premier League intensifying while the Champions League presents their last path to major silverware – with Porto waiting at the last-16 stage.

Coutinho, meanwhile, has linked up with a Barca side sat 11 points clear at the top of La Liga and chasing down a possible treble as they continue to compete on European and Copa del Rey fronts.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Crouch never had Chelsea contact before attention switched to ‘division’s second-best looking target man’

Wenger explains why Arsenal didn’t spend big on defensive additions

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
New boys sparkle and Aaron Ramsey hits three as Arsenal thump Everton
New boys sparkle and Aaron Ramsey hits three as Arsenal thump Everton
Saints battle back in five-goal thriller with Baggies and the rest of today's Premier League action
Sanchez bags first goal in United colours as Mourinho's side ease past Huddersfield
FRANCE
Sexton: 'I just wanted one more chance'
Sexton: 'I just wanted one more chance'
Watch: Relive Johnny Sexton's stunning drop-goal in Paris all over again
Sexton's moment, immense James Ryan and work-ons for Ireland
FOOTBALL
Burnley earn a point as Gudmundsson proves Pep right at Turf Moor
Burnley earn a point as Gudmundsson proves Pep right at Turf Moor
Mahrez told to 'clear his head' after being omitted from Foxes squad
French referee slapped with three-month ban after kicking player and sending him off
IRELAND
'It's pretty hard to explain how you feel when you think the game has got away'
'It's pretty hard to explain how you feel when you think the game has got away'
Rory Best says he was advised to attend trial of Ulster teammates
'He was the One Direction of his day': These musicians want to resurrect the almost-forgotten Thomas Moore
SIX NATIONS
Van der Flier to miss Italy clash as Schmidt hails Ireland's bench impact
Van der Flier to miss Italy clash as Schmidt hails Ireland's bench impact
Player ratings: How Ireland fared in a late, late victory at the Stade de France
'Johnny f*****g Sexton' - The reaction to Ireland's last-gasp win over France

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie