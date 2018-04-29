Ruthless Celtic wrap up seventh straight title in style by hammering Old Firm rivals Rangers

20-year-old Odsonne Edouard was in fabulous form for Celtic today. Source: Jane Barlow

CELTIC HAVE BEEN crowned Scottish Premiership champions for the seventh year in-a-row after this afternoon’s 5-0 drubbing of Rangers.

Goals from Odsonne Edouard (2), James Forrest, Tom Rogic and Callum McGregor sealed the three points needed to kick off the title celebrations at Celtic Park.

More to follow

