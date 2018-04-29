  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 29 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ruthless Celtic wrap up seventh straight title in style by hammering Old Firm rivals Rangers

Brendan Rodgers’ Hoops had it all too easy in this afternoon’s derby.

By The42 Team Sunday 29 Apr 2018, 1:49 PM
20 minutes ago 4,505 Views 14 Comments
http://the42.ie/3985063

Celtic v Rangers - Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership - Celtic Park 20-year-old Odsonne Edouard was in fabulous form for Celtic today. Source: Jane Barlow

CELTIC HAVE BEEN crowned Scottish Premiership champions for the seventh year in-a-row after this afternoon’s 5-0 drubbing of Rangers.

Goals from Odsonne Edouard (2), James Forrest, Tom Rogic and Callum McGregor sealed the three points needed to kick off the title celebrations at Celtic Park.

More to follow

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘She covers 12,000 metres a game. She’s an absolute monster for that stuff’

Liverpool legend Gerrard reportedly agrees to take over at Rangers

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Arnold only man retained as Munster rest front-liners for Ulster clash
Arnold only man retained as Munster rest front-liners for Ulster clash
Analysis: How Leinster brilliantly negated Tadhg Beirne's jackal threat
Fardy and Furlong join Sexton in European Player of the Year shortlist
FOOTBALL
Roma president condemns 'f****** morons' following attack on Liverpool supporter
Roma president condemns 'f****** morons' following attack on Liverpool supporter
Heynckes refutes rumours of Lewandowski confrontation
Cardiff reclaim second as Championship promotion battle goes to the wire
PREMIER LEAGUE
Fabregas' 50th Premier League goal keeps Chelsea's Champions League ambitions alive
Fabregas' 50th Premier League goal keeps Chelsea's Champions League ambitions alive
'It could have been worse' - Klopp accepts Stoke draw despite penalty controversy
Burnley on the brink of European football while Saints earn seismic win in relegation battle
ULSTER
'He's a great fella. He calls himself an Ardscoil legend every time I see him!'
'He's a great fella. He calls himself an Ardscoil legend every time I see him!'
Munster confirm 'top-quality player' Grobler will leave this summer
Ulster have their next head coach 'lined up, signed and agreed'
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
'If people want to criticise me, that's fine... I'm here to do a job'
'If people want to criticise me, that's fine... I'm here to do a job'
'He's listened to his linesman and it's very disappointing to make that call at such an important point in the game'
'The game hadn't got enough good football in it' - Kenny frustrated by Cork's direct approach

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie