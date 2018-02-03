Three Irish internationals on target as Villa and Preston each bag Championship wins

THREE IRISH INTERNATIONALS were on target on Saturday as all of Scott Horgan, Greg Cunningham and Alan Browne bagged goals in big wins for Aston Villa and Preston in the Championship.

Hogan has been in lightening form since the New Year, with Saturday’s strike his fifth goal in as many appearances.

The 25-year-old gave Steve Bruce’s side the lead just after the half hour mark against Burton Albion.

Two more goals from Albert Adomah and former Ireland U21 international Jack Grealish ensured a nervy 3-2 win at Villa Park.

Hogan struggled for form in the opening half of the campaign after scoring a brace against Wigan in the EFL Cup in August and was handed just six starts between the start of the season and the end of December having regained full fitness.

Elsewhere both Cunningham and Browne were on the scoresheet as Preston defeated Hull City 2-1 at Deep Dale.

27-year-old Cunningham brought the Lilywhites level, with Browne’s coolly-dispatched penalty just before the break securing all three points.

Villa move up to third place with a game in hand on promotion hopefuls Cardiff, with Preston now just three points off a play-off position in seventh.

