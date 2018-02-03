  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Saturday 3 February, 2018
Three Irish internationals on target as Villa and Preston each bag Championship wins

Scott Hogan scored his fifth Championship goal in as many appearances, with Alan Browne and Greg Cunningham also on the scoresheet.

By Aaron Gallagher Saturday 3 Feb 2018, 5:46 PM
5 hours ago 5,994 Views 6 Comments
Greg Cunningham, Scott Hogan and Alan Browne all scored on Saturday.
THREE IRISH INTERNATIONALS were on target on Saturday as all of Scott Horgan, Greg Cunningham and Alan Browne bagged goals in big wins for Aston Villa and Preston in the Championship.

Hogan has been in lightening form since the New Year, with Saturday’s strike his fifth goal in as many appearances.

The 25-year-old gave Steve Bruce’s side the lead just after the half hour mark against Burton Albion.

Two more goals from Albert Adomah and former Ireland U21 international Jack Grealish ensured a nervy 3-2 win at Villa Park.

Hogan struggled for form in the opening half of the campaign after scoring a brace against Wigan in the EFL Cup in August and was handed just six starts between the start of the season and the end of December having regained full fitness.

Elsewhere both Cunningham and Browne were on the scoresheet as Preston defeated Hull City 2-1 at Deep Dale.

27-year-old Cunningham brought the Lilywhites level, with Browne’s coolly-dispatched penalty just before the break securing all three points.

Villa move up to third place with a game in hand on promotion hopefuls Cardiff, with Preston now just three points off a play-off position in seventh.

Sanchez bags first goal in United colours as Mourinho's side ease past Huddersfield

No excuses from Brendan Rodgers as Celtic slump to league defeat at Kilmarnock

Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

