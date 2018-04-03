  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 3 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We've shown that we can compete, now it's a question of going the whole distance'

Ireland’s focus is on Slovakia first as they prepare for two massive World Cup qualifiers in Tallaght.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 3 Apr 2018, 1:06 PM
59 minutes ago 2,032 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/3937189

“LET’S GO FOR it,” Colin Bell grinned as the Ireland Women’s National Team (WNT) squad announcement press conference drew to a close on Thursday.

Colin Bell Colin Bell addressing last week's press conference. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

The sheer magnitude of the coming days must not be underestimated as the quest to qualify for a first-ever major tournament continues. Unbeaten after three games in the 2019 World Cup qualifiers, the upcoming 180 minutes of football at Tallaght Stadium could be the biggest for women’s football in Ireland, ever.

That question is put to the manager in the press conference. Are they? “I hope so,” is his immediate response. “It’d be great. I think we’ve got ourselves into a position where we can claim that and state that.”

Bell won’t get too carried away just yet, and he certainly won’t allow his players to either. Qualification is still a tall order. With Slovakia coming to town on Friday, the focus is on that. The Netherlands are opposition four days later, and will come seeking revenge after Ireland held the European champions to a stalemate on a memorable November night in Nijmegen.

“It’s the next game, that’s the most important,” he stresses.

“We can’t change that, we can’t look into the future. I have to deal with the first game which is Slovakia and we try and build off that. If we get through that, then we obviously have to focus on the Dutch. Slovakia are very close to us in the way they play. We just have to focus on that.

“We’ve worked very, very hard to get in a position where we can really compete and have a realistic chance of qualifying. Nevertheless we can’t forget who we’re actually playing against in this group. It’s a really, really tough group for us. This is the challenge.”

And two of his strikers, Leanne Kiernan and Amber Barrett, both echo his words on where their main concentration lies.

Leanne Kiernan with Marta Unzue Leanne Kiernan. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

“Our first focus is Slovakia,” Kiernan says, plain and simple. “If you don’t get a good result against Slovakia, then Holland’s not as important. We need to get a good result.”

And Donegal native Barrett tells The42: “I think we’d be silly to look past that (Slovakia).

“Obviously there’s a lot of public attention with the Netherlands – the European champions coming to Tallaght is a massive, massive occasion for us.

“If we look past Slovakia, I think they would do damage on us so everybody’s solely focused on the Slovakia game. We can’t wait to get going.”

From the outside looking in, there’s a real sense of belief within the squad. Bell has instilled this mentality that Ireland are capable of beating anyone, and each and every player will testify that.

“I like to have that confidence in the way they play if possible,” he explains. “The way players perform. At times, a little bit of arrogance but not complacency.

“We are moving forward but we’ve still got a long way ahead, a tough journey to go down. The confidence levels have risen. The girls have realised also that if we have to achieve various aspects of our game, they have to be right. They have to be almost perfect for us to have a chance of winning.

“We’ve shown that we can compete, now it’s a question of the situation and the position we’re now in, to go the whole distance.”

This double-header, if you like, brings a new dimension in the fact that it’s two intense games in four days and recovery and the likes must be taken into account too.

He adds: “It will be a new experience playing at home.

Ireland players listen to Colin Bell Bell speaking to his players. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

“I just hope that that will boost the confidence. What I don’t want is that they think we have to do something totally special now because we’re playing in Ireland and everybody’s watching us.

“I don’t want that unnecessary pressure which could be a negative. You should be proud to be able to play here and give the public something back.”

Transform that pressure into positive energy, use the excitement in their favour.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity, it’s really exciting times” he smiles. ”We live in the here and now, let’s go for it. We’ll definitely do our best.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Ireland without Player of the Year for crucial World Cup qualifiers in Tallaght

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Munster's Conor Murray underlines his deep rugby intelligence
Munster's Conor Murray underlines his deep rugby intelligence
Another blow for Saracens as South African owners want out
Strike move for Leavy try a snippet of what defines Leinster at their very best
FOOTBALL
'I believe I deserve' Player of the Year - De Bruyne
'I believe I deserve' Player of the Year - De Bruyne
Tough-tackling Juventus defender Chiellini doesn't expect to stop Ronaldo scoring this evening
Cardiff close in on automatic promotion thanks to Ireland winger's last-gasp equaliser
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
Cullen's Leinster take another big step forward after laying down their credentials
Cullen's Leinster take another big step forward after laying down their credentials
McCall: Ireland's Grand Slam success a factor in Leinster's big win
Cullen praises young guns Leavy and Ryan as Leinster win the big moments
LEINSTER
No sign of Nacewa slowing down as Leinster captain continues to defy his years
No sign of Nacewa slowing down as Leinster captain continues to defy his years
'It’s hard for him not to get frustrated' - Sexton bruised as Leinster batter Saracens
Leinster's new wave bully and blitz holders Saracens to storm into semi-finals
PREMIER LEAGUE
Matip's season 'likely over' after Liverpool confirm thigh operation
Matip's season 'likely over' after Liverpool confirm thigh operation
Do you agree with our Premier League team of the Season?
Winning title against Man United would be 'wonderful' – De Bruyne

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie