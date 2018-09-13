Connacht's new alternative jersey 'draws inspiration from the deep Atlantic Ocean'

CONNACHT HAVE REVEALED their new alternative jersey for the 2018/19 season, which, according to the designers, ‘draws inspiration from the deep Atlantic Ocean, with a solid navy body and silver lycra paneling and logos.’

The western province’s kit has been designed by BLK Sport and will be worn by Andy Friend’s side throughout the course of the campaign.

The new jersey is made with BLK’s exclusive Exotek fabric throughout the main body bound with reinforced cover stitch and lycra paneling, says the press release.

Exotek was created exclusively by BLK to enhance athlete performance, while maximising player manoeuvrability, it added.

Commenting on the new jersey, Bruce Wood, of BLK Sport, said: “We’re very excited about this year’s new alternate jersey, we’ve worked closely with Connacht management to develop a new jersey that we feel the fans and players will really enjoy. We’re very much looking forward to seeing Connacht take to the field in their new alternate kit this season.”

What are your first impressions?

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!