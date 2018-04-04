  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Wednesday 4 April, 2018
19-year-old Irish defender makes the bench for Liverpool's Champions League quarter-final

It’s a big night for Dubliner Conor Masterson.

By Paul Fennessy Wednesday 4 Apr 2018, 7:04 PM
1 hour ago 5,495 Views 13 Comments
http://the42.ie/3940485
Conor Masterson (file pic).
Image: Alex Livesey
Conor Masterson (file pic).
Image: Alex Livesey

19-YEAR-OLD Dublin-born defender Conor Masterson has been selected on the bench for Liverpool ahead of their Champions League quarter-final with Manchester City.

The Lucan native, who has captained Ireland at underage level, has been given a chance as a result of injuries to first-team players Joel Matip,Â Ragnar KlavanÂ and Joe Gomez.

He joined Liverpool from Lucan United at the age of 13 and has impressed for Steven Gerrardâ€™s U19 side in the Uefa Youth League, while also featuring for the clubâ€™s U23 team of late.

Masterson has yet to make a senior appearance for Liverpool, but made the bench for their FA Cup tie with Exeter in January 2016.

Should the teenager appear tonight, he would become the first Irish player to feature for Liverpool in the Champions League since Robbie Keane lined out against PSV Eindhoven on 9 December 2008.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

