Dublin: 10 °C Monday 9 April, 2018
Tyrone's McKenna charged with serious misconduct after alleged bite in AFL game

The incident occurred in Essendon’s game with the Western Bulldogs.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 9 Apr 2018, 5:27 PM
1 hour ago 2,744 Views 3 Comments
TYRONEâ€™S CONOR MCKENNA could face a three-game ban after being charged with serious misconduct arising out of an incident while in action for Essendon Bombers in their AFL clash with the Western Bulldogs on Sunday.

AFL BULLDOGS BOMBERS Conor McKenna (left) in action for the Essendon Bombers yesterday in Melbourne. Source: AAP/PA Images

McKenna is alleged to have bitten Western Bulldog player Tory Dickson and has been sent straight to the Tribunal after being charged with serious misconduct.

The incident occurred in the Round 3 game at the Etihad Stadium and the AFL website reports that McKenna will be slapped with a three-game ban based on the AFLâ€™s table of penalites if he is found guilty.

Essendon ultimately lost the game 104-83 and will face Port Adelaide in Round 4 next Sunday.

22-year-old McKenna has made 36 AFL appearances for Essendon since being signed by the club as a rookie in 2014.

The Eglish native had been part of the Tyrone side that reached the All-Ireland minor final in 2013 and last September signed a new four-year deal with Essendon.

