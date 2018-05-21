This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Cork City keep the pressure on leaders Dundalk thanks to brilliant Buckley brace

Just two points separate the top two – but City have a game in hand.

By Andrew Cunneen Monday 21 May 2018, 10:08 PM
1 hour ago 1,910 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/4026854
Buckley: on the double.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Buckley: on the double.
Buckley: on the double.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Limerick 0

Cork City 2

CORK CITY KEPT the pressure on league leaders Dundalk with a comfortable 2-0 win in Limerick.

A Garry Buckley brace separated two sides who genuinely seemed fatigued by the heavy schedule theyâ€™re embracing at present.

Conor McCormack was the only change John Caulfield saw necessary from his sideâ€™s 4-0 romp against Bray last week. He was replaced by Steven Beattie who operated on the right flank.

Limerickâ€™s back four has been in the spotlight for shipping bucketloads on a number of occasions but the inconsistency in selection due to injury hasnâ€™t helped. Even makeshift centre half Eoin Wearen missed this one through suspension.

The Blues were also forced into a late change as Barry Maguire failed a fitness test and was replaced by youngster Will Fitzgerald.

John Caulfield wonâ€™t lose sleep as they still possess the second-best record in the league in this category, but the Leesiders have won just two of their last seven away games in the Premier Division. They dropped just two points in their first 13 away games in last seasonâ€™s campaign.

The frontloading of fixtures didnâ€™t appear to help either side early in this one as both sides lacked sharpness. The only notable goalmouth action of the opening half came from a mis-hit Colm Horgan cross that grazed the crossbar without posing any genuine threat.

Cork City hadnâ€™t scored in either of their last two away games in the league. However, they hadnâ€™t failed to score in three consecutive away games since three losses against UCD, Derry and Bohs between March and April 2012.

They werenâ€™t going to let that happen, either. Buckley, as he so often does, scored the important goal. A lofted ball into the left-hand channel found the dazzling feet of Kieran Sadlier who looked up just in time to see the run of Buckley. He finished coolly into the bottom corner, out of Clarkeâ€™s reach.

With just a minute left on the clock, City broke. Buckley, the man who always seems to be in the right place at the right time, was again. This time, he curled a beautiful effort into the roof of the net to seal the points.

Limerick: Brendan Clarke; Shaun Kelly, Kilian Cantwell, Tony Whitehead, Billy Dennehy; Conor Clifford (Karl Oâ€™Sullivan 46); Will Fitzgerald, Cian Coleman, Shane Duggan, Daniel Kearns (Colm Walsh-Oâ€™Loghlen, 55); Mark Oâ€™Sullivan.

Cork City: Mark McNulty; Colm Horgan, Conor McCarthy, Sean McLoughlin, Shane Griffin; Jimmy Keohane, Barry McNamee; Steven Beattie (Karl Sheppard, 53), Garry Buckley, Kieran Sadlier (Michael Howard, 89); Graham Cummins (Josh Oâ€™Hanlon, 82).

Referee: Sean Grant (Wexford).

Bensonâ€™s beauty helps Dundalk overcome Waterford to maintain lead at the top

Double delight for McEneff and Derry leaves Bray rooted to the bottom

