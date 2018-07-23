This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Cork City will face either Celtic or Rosenborg in the Europa League qualifiers

The Leesiders could meet the Scottish champions in the third round.

By Ben Blake Monday 23 Jul 2018, 3:08 PM
3 hours ago 7,797 Views 18 Comments
The City players applauding fans after their defeat away to Legia Warsaw last week.
Image: Tomasz Jastrzebowski/INPHO
Image: Tomasz Jastrzebowski/INPHO

SSE AIRTRICITY LEAGUE Premier Division champions Cork City are set to meet either Celtic or Rosenborg in the Europa League third qualifying round.

John Caulfieldâ€™s side were eliminated from the preliminary rounds of the Champions League last week after going down 4-0 on aggregate to Polish outfit Legia Warsaw.

That defeat sees the Leesiders drop into European footballâ€™s secondary club competition, with the draw being made in Nyon this afternoon.

On Wednesday, the Hoops take on Norwegian side Rosenborg â€“ who knocked Dundalk out of the Champions League qualifiers last summer â€” at Parkhead, before the return tie a week later.

The loser of that one will face the Leesiders, with the two legs to be held on 9 and 16 August.

If Celtic overcome Rosenborg, however, Brendan Rodgersâ€™ men are scheduled to take on AEK Athens in the Champions League third qualifying round.

Cork Celtic Source: Twitter/CorkCityFC

Ben Blake
