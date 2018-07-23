Cork City will face either Celtic or Rosenborg in the Europa League qualifiers

The City players applauding fans after their defeat away to Legia Warsaw last week.

SSE AIRTRICITY LEAGUE Premier Division champions Cork City are set to meet either Celtic or Rosenborg in the Europa League third qualifying round.

John Caulfieldâ€™s side were eliminated from the preliminary rounds of the Champions League last week after going down 4-0 on aggregate to Polish outfit Legia Warsaw.

That defeat sees the Leesiders drop into European footballâ€™s secondary club competition, with the draw being made in Nyon this afternoon.

On Wednesday, the Hoops take on Norwegian side Rosenborg â€“ who knocked Dundalk out of the Champions League qualifiers last summer â€” at Parkhead, before the return tie a week later.

The loser of that one will face the Leesiders, with the two legs to be held on 9 and 16 August.

If Celtic overcome Rosenborg, however, Brendan Rodgersâ€™ men are scheduled to take on AEK Athens in the Champions League third qualifying round.

Source: Twitter/CorkCityFC

