  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 1 °C Wednesday 27 December, 2017
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Coutinho won't regret ditching Liverpool for Barcelona - Paulinho

Barca are still hoping to sign the Brazilian playmaker from the Reds and his compatriot insists agreeing to the switch would be the right choice.

By The42 Team Wednesday 27 Dec 2017, 12:54 PM
5 hours ago 4,740 Views 19 Comments
http://the42.ie/3771167

PHILIPPE COUTINHO WILL not regret leaving Liverpool for Barcelona should he make the move in January, according to Paulinho.

Liverpool rejected the Catalan side’s attempts to sign him during the close season, despite the Brazil international’s desire to head to Camp Nou.

Barca are expected to make another bid for the 25-year-old in 2018, and Paulinho has urged him to hold on and make the right decision if he gets the opportunity to move.

“I would advise him to be calm, to leave any anxiety aside. I also went through that when I was in China,” he told Mundo Deportivo.

“You have to think about the decision you are going to make. I think that if he has the opportunity to come, he won’t regret it.”

The speculation surrounding Coutinho and Barca remains as intense as ever, and Paulinho believes the former Inter star’s quality and technique would make him an excellent signing for Ernesto Valverde’s La Liga leaders.

“He has a way of playing that everyone can see, both for Liverpool and Brazil. He is a very fast player, very agile, with a different technique, which gives many options for those who play in the centre of the field.

“He also looks for the free space to place the ball into and go for goal. His quality technique is what makes the difference.

“He can play in two or three positions and I think that will also help the coach and the players. Now I just have to encourage it to happen.

“I joke that people are already looking for a house for him. I try to give him the basic information, what is most important for him and his family, because maybe the time he spent here [while on loan at Espanyol] was not enough to know the city, but he knows that Barcelona is a very good city that offers everything for him and his family.

“Coutinho knows that there are great players, like Luis Suarez, who he met at Liverpool and he gets along with very well, he is a person who always tries to help.

“Now we have to wait until the transfer can be made in January for him to come here.”

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

Facing Pogba at Old Trafford, the death of a defensive partner and a fresh start in Cork

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (19)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Burnley boss hails Long for bouncing back with impressive Old Trafford display
Burnley boss hails Long for bouncing back with impressive Old Trafford display
Liverpool's Jon Flanagan charged with common assault
Wenger on Mourinho's money moans: 'I've been in that position for 21 years'
FOOTBALL
Chilean side misses out on promotion after refusing to show up for penalty shoot-out
Chilean side misses out on promotion after refusing to show up for penalty shoot-out
Former World Player of the Year George Weah elected president of Liberia
Leicester boss refuses to blame Schmeichel for Watford loss
MUNSTER
'As good a try as I've ever seen': Cullen praises 20-year-old Leinster starlet's moment of brilliance
'As good a try as I've ever seen': Cullen praises 20-year-old Leinster starlet's moment of brilliance
Munster's slow start, Leinster on a roll and more talking points from Limerick
Larmour's stunning score helps Leinster raid Thomond in inter-pro thriller
MANCHESTER UNITED
Mourinho claims United don't spend enough to match City
Mourinho claims United don't spend enough to match City
Fellaini confirms Man United contract rejection and waits for another offer
Chelsea close in on United, a 6-goal thriller and all today's Premier League results
LEOPARDSTOWN
Leopardstown drama - Min beaten in stewards' room and Whiskey Sour's amazing win
Leopardstown drama - Min beaten in stewards' room and Whiskey Sour's amazing win
3 big races to watch on Day 2 of Leopardstown's Christmas Festival
Joy for Willie Mullins, as Footpad prevails amid an emotional day at Leopardstown

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2017 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie