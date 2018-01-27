Daryl Murphy announces his retirement from international football

DARYL MURPHY HAS announced his retirement from international football.

The 34-year-old Waterford player made 27 appearances for the Republic of Ireland, after making his debut in 2007.

He was a key part of the squad that failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, scoring twice against Moldova last October in a man-of-the-match display.

The Nottingham Forest striker posted a message on Twitter on Saturday morning announcing his decision to retire, after initially revealing the news in an interview with The Herald.

“I would just want to let all the Irish supporters know that I’ve come to the decision to retire from the national team,” he said.

“It’s been a hard decision to make, but I (would) just like to thank all the fans for all their support and I hope the best for the future.”

"I would just want to let all the Irish supporters know that I've come to the decision to retire from the national team, it's been a hard decision to make but I was just like to thank all the fans for all their support and I hope the best for the future."

Speaking to Aidan Fitzmaurice of the Herald, he explained that he informed manager Martin O’Neill of his retirement plans on Thursday, and said it was ‘a sad decision to make.’

“I have been thinking about this for a long time,” he added, “but I know it’s the right decision.”

“I think it’s mainly my age, I am 34, at that age I see no sense in carrying on. I think Martin is going down a route with younger players anyway so maybe the time is right.