Daryl Murphy announces his retirement from international football

DARYL MURPHY HAS announced his retirement from international football.
The 34-year-old Waterford player made 27 appearances for the Republic of Ireland, after making his debut in 2007.
He was a key part of the squad that failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, scoring twice against Moldova last October in a man-of-the-match display.
The Nottingham Forest striker posted a message on Twitter on Saturday morning announcing his decision to retire, after initially revealing the news in an interview with The Herald.
“I would just want to let all the Irish supporters know that I’ve come to the decision to retire from the national team,” he said.
“It’s been a hard decision to make, but I (would) just like to thank all the fans for all their support and I hope the best for the future.”
Speaking to Aidan Fitzmaurice of the Herald, he explained that he informed manager Martin O’Neill of his retirement plans on Thursday, and said it was ‘a sad decision to make.’
“I have been thinking about this for a long time,” he added, “but I know it’s the right decision.”
“I think it’s mainly my age, I am 34, at that age I see no sense in carrying on. I think Martin is going down a route with younger players anyway so maybe the time is right.
“It was a tough decision, a really tough decision as I feel good and am in good shape but you know when your time is up.”
Ireland manager Martin O’Neill hailed the contribution of a player he bought back in from the international cold.
“Daryl did really well in the couple of years that I worked with him in the international set-up and he was always very professional,” he says in an FAI statement.
“He got to play in two very big matches at EURO 2016 and I’m sure the Italian game in Lille will be a big memory for him when he looks back on his days with Ireland.
“I wish him all of the best not just at club level but whatever he chooses to do after that.”
John Delaney meanwhile says Murphy can be proud of his career in the green jersey.
“From a young lad with Southend United in his native Waterford through to playing at EURO 2016, he went a long way and proved that he could compete on the biggest stage,” the FAI chief executive said.
“It is a huge privilege to represent your country and Daryl always appreciated that. You could see how much it meant to him to play for Ireland – even when he had a six-year gap between caps; he never lost that desire to do his very best.
“It should not be forgotten that he also excelled in the League of Ireland with Waterford United before earning a move to Sunderland. That period helped to shape his senior career and I know that he is very proud of his roots.
“We would like to pay tribute to Daryl at the Aviva Stadium for his contribution to Irish football, at a time that is appropriate for him. Daryl and his family are welcome back to the Aviva Stadium at any time.”
The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):
John O’Flynn due north as Finn Harps seal deal for experienced striker
Former Liverpool striker rediscovering ‘love and hunger’ for football in Sligo
COMMENTS (24)