Dublin: 5 °C Thursday 15 February, 2018
Leicester move to bolster pack with signing of Scottish back row forward

David Denton is leaving Worcester at the end of this season.

By The42 Team Wednesday 14 Feb 2018, 4:47 PM
7 hours ago 6,222 Views 6 Comments
Denton is in Scotland's Six Nations squad.
Image: Inpho
Image: Inpho

SCOTLAND INTERNATIONAL DAVID Denton will leave Worcester Warriors for Leicester Tigers at the end of the current Premiership season.

The 28-year-old joined Worcester from rivals Bath last May, but he has already agreed a deal to join Leicester for the start of the 2018-19 campaign.

Denton is a member of the Scotland squad currently competing in the Six Nations, with the 36-cap back-rower lining up on the bench for Sunday’s 32-26 win over France.

Upon the announcement of his future move to Leicester, he predicted a bright future for the 10-time Premiership champions.

“I’m really excited to be joining Leicester Tigers next season,” Denton told the club’s official website.

“The club has a rich and celebrated history as well as a squad that is very capable of winning more trophies over the next few years.”

Leicester are languishing in eighth place this season after a poor run of just one win in six Premiership matches.

Ireland to open this summer’s World U20 Championship against hosts France

Ireland winger Gilroy commits future to Ulster, as Timoney handed first senior contract

