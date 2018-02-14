Leicester move to bolster pack with signing of Scottish back row forward

Denton is in Scotland's Six Nations squad.

Denton is in Scotland's Six Nations squad.

SCOTLAND INTERNATIONAL DAVID Denton will leave Worcester Warriors for Leicester Tigers at the end of the current Premiership season.

The 28-year-old joined Worcester from rivals Bath last May, but he has already agreed a deal to join Leicester for the start of the 2018-19 campaign.

Denton is a member of the Scotland squad currently competing in the Six Nations, with the 36-cap back-rower lining up on the bench for Sunday’s 32-26 win over France.

Upon the announcement of his future move to Leicester, he predicted a bright future for the 10-time Premiership champions.

“I’m really excited to be joining Leicester Tigers next season,” Denton told the club’s official website.

“The club has a rich and celebrated history as well as a squad that is very capable of winning more trophies over the next few years.”

Leicester are languishing in eighth place this season after a poor run of just one win in six Premiership matches.

