Dublin: 11 °C Sunday 28 January, 2018
Delightful Dunne propels Wexford to win over Waterford in dream return to Division 1A

David Dunne finished with 2-2 at Walsh Park.

By Tomas McCarthy Sunday 28 Jan 2018, 4:52 PM
5 hours ago 10,375 Views 18 Comments
http://the42.ie/3821398
Dunne in action against Conor Gleeson of Waterford.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO
Dunne in action against Conor Gleeson of Waterford.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO

Wexford 2-20

Waterford 0-19

By TomÃ¡s McCarthy at Walsh Park

FULL-FORWARD DAVID Dunne pounced for 2-2 in the second half as Wexford pulled off an emphatic victory against Waterford at a packed Walsh Park this afternoon.

In blustery conditions, Davy Fitzgeraldâ€™s charges led from beginning to end and clearly benefitted from their Walsh Cup exertions. Economical long distance shooting built a six point halfway lead and they never looked back after Dunne stung the net on 44 minutes. Free taker Lee Chin compiled eight points from centre-forward while goalkeeper Mark Fanning hit three wind assisted efforts.

A rusty Waterford leant heavily on Pauric Mahony who accounted for twelve points. Centre back Tadhg De Burca was their leading light as he prompted a home recovery in the third quarter. Derek McGrath chose not to use his subs bench and the DÃ©ise face a trip to Tipperary next Saturday.

Throw-in was put back by ten minutes due to crowd congestion. Wexford exploited the breeze to storm seven points up inside the first quarter. Half back Paudie Foley clipped the opener after 49 seconds. Netminder Fanning banged over three monster frees, Chin converted two close range efforts and Kevin Foley also got in on the act.

Jake Dillon posted Waterfordâ€™s first single with 19 minutes on the clock. Five Mahony dead balls kept the home side in the hunt. Fanning repelled Stephen Bennettâ€™s stinger from close range. Mahony obliged from the subsequent 65 to cut the deficit to five (0-9 to 0-4).

Barry Coughlan and Conor McDonald Waterford's Barry Coughlan in action against Wexford's Conor McDonald Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

Aidan Nolan and Diarmuid Oâ€™Keeffe pushed it out to seven again. On the half hour mark, Ian Oâ€™Regan stopped Nolanâ€™s low shot. Mahony pointed again before Kevin Foley notched his second.

The Wexford number eight registered their first wide in injury time. Mahonyâ€™s fifth conversion, following a solo burst by Austin Gleeson, left six between them at the change of ends (0-12 to 0-6).

The hosts raised the intensity on the restart. Four points on the spin closed the gap to three. An inspirational catch and point by Tadhg De Burca lifted home spirits. Mahony, Jamie Barron and Thomas Ryan were also on target.

The leaders were under siege but an opportunist goal eased the pressure. On 44 minutes, Dunne skipped past Conor Gleeson and shortened the grip to bat it over Oâ€™Regan (1-13 to 0-10).

Jennifer Malone and Jamie Barron Waterford fan Jennifer Malone hugs Jamie Barron at the end of the game. Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

Barron floated a beautiful sideline between the sticks but Chin responded with a pair of frees. Mahony got one back for the DÃ©ise. Paul Morris and Chin extended the Wexford lead to eight.

With ten minutes remaining, the lightening quick Dunne again left the Waterford defenders for dead and Oâ€™Regan couldnâ€™t keep out his fierce shot.

Scorers for Wexford: David Dunne 2-2, Lee Chin 0-8 (6fs), Mark Fanning 0-3 (3fs), Kevin Foley, Diarmuid Oâ€™Keeffe 0-2 each, Paudie Foley, Aidan Nolan, Paul Morris 0-1 each.

Scorers for Waterford: Pauric Mahony 0-12 (9fs, 1 65â€™), Jamie Barron 0-2 (1 s-l), Tadhg De Burca, Austin Gleeson, Darragh Fives, Jake Dillon, Thomas Ryan 0-1 each.

Wexford

1. Mark Fanning (Glynn-Barntown)

4. Shaun Murphy (Oulart-The-Ballagh)
3. Liam Ryan (Rapparees)
2. Damien Reck (Oylgate-Glenbrien)

7. Simon Donohue (Shemaliers)
5. Paudie Foley (Crossabeg-Ballymurn)
6. Matthew Oâ€™Hanlon (St James)

8. Kevin Foley (Rapparees)
10. Aidan Nolan (Half Way House Bunclody)

12. Jack Oâ€™Connor (St Martins)
11. Lee Chin (Faythe Harriers)
9. Diarmuid Oâ€™Keeffe (St Annes)

13. Paul Morris (Ferns St Aidans)
14. David Dunne (Davidstown-Courtnacuddy)
15. Conor McDonald (Naomh Eanna)

Subs

22. Jack Guiney (Rathnure) for Kevin Foley (61)
23. Cathal Dunbar (Ballygarrett) for Morris (66)
21. Harry Kehoe (Cloughbawn) for Oâ€™Connor (72)
19. Aaron Maddock (St Martins) for Nolan (73)

Waterford

1. Ian Oâ€™Regan (Mount Sion)

4. Shane McNulty (De La Salle)
3. Barry Coughlan (Ballygunner)
2. Conor Gleeson (Fourmilewater)

9. Darragh Fives (Tourin)
5. Tadhg De Burca (Clashmore)
7. Philip Mahony (Ballygunner)

6. Austin Gleeson (Mount Sion)
8. Jamie Barron (Fourmilewater)

10. Kevin Moran (De La Salle)
13. Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart)
11. Pauric Mahony (Ballygunner)

12. Jake Dillon (De La Salle)
21. Maurice Shanahan (Lismore)
15. Thomas Ryan (Tallow)

Referee: Sean Cleere (Kilkenny)

About the author:

About the author
Tomas McCarthy
@tomasmcc
sport@the42.ie

