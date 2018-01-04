Dean Kiely departs Preston to join Crystal Palace as goalkeeping coach

PRESTON NORTH END have announced that goalkeeping coach Dean Kiely has left the club to take up a similar role at Premier League side Crystal Palace.

Kiely, who won 11 senior international caps for Ireland between 1999 and 2008, will link up with Palace boss Roy Hodgson who he previously worked under at West Brom.

The 47-year-old only joined Preston in October, after previous spells as goalkeeping coach at West Brom and Norwich City.

Preston confirmed the news in a statement on their official website: “In an interim period Academy goalkeeping coach Jack Cudworth will move up to work with the first team goalkeepers at the club, whilst manager Alex Neil decides on the long term plan in that area of the coaching staff.

“The club would like to thank Dean for his contribution in his time with the club and wish him all the best in his future career.”

