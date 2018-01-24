Poll: Who do you think will win this year’s Division 3 football league title?

FOUR TEAMS FROM Leinster and three from Ulster make up Division 3, with Sligo the only county from outside those provinces in the third tier.

After missing out on promotion by a point last season, Kieran McGeeney’s Armagh will have their sights set on finishing in the top two, while fellow northerners Derry and Fermanagh will be seeking an immediate return to Division 2.

Interestingly, six of the eight Division 3 teams are under new management, with McGeeney and Longford’s Denis Connerton the only returning bosses in 2018.

Derry, Fermanagh, Offaly, Sligo, Westmeath and Wexford are all adjusting to life with new managers so Division 3 could be the most unpredictable of all four tiers in the Allianz Football League.

