Healy shines as Dublin achieve first ever victory over Cork at Croke Park

Dublin 3-9

Cork 1-14

Kevin O’Brien reports from Croke Park

DUBLIN PICKED UP their first ever victory over Cork at Croke Park with a narrow one-point defeat of the reigning league champions.

Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Dublin lost three All-Ireland finals in succession to Cork at this venue in 2014, 2015 and 2016, but just about came out on the right side of this one.

It was Dublin’s third victory of the league campaign but Mick Bohan will be somewhat concerned with the sloppy final quarter delivered by the All-Ireland champions. His side were eight points ahead in the 40th minute but didn’t score for the rest of the game as Cork got within a point at the finish.

Goals from Olwen Carey (2) and Carla Rowe secured the win for Dublin, who lifted the All-Ireland crown on their last visit to HQ in September.

In her first start of the season, Noelle Healy won her second player of the match award in succession at Croke Park. She scored 0-4 from play and set-up Dublin’s two first-half goals in a fine performance.

After a slow start, Dublin got their powerful running game into gear and blitzed Cork with three goals between the 19th and 31st minute.

Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Cork are chasing their sixth league crown in succession, while somewhat surprisingly Dublin have never won a league title. Star forward Orla Finn fired over seven points in a brilliant display for the visitors, while Ciara O’Sullivan impressed with a tally of 0-3.

Cork used seven defenders with Brid O’Sullivan in the sweeper role, trusting their talented full-forward pair of Eimear Scally and Finn to do enough damage at the far end.

Scally’s second minute goal left Cork 1-3 to 0-2 in front after 10 minutes, before Dublin came to life. Once Dublin got their running game going they started to hurt the Rebelettes.

Reigning Player of the Year Healy drove past her marker Marie Ambrose from the flank twice in before the half, laying on simple finishes for Carey and Rowe.

Healy clipped over a pair of points – one off either foot – as Dublin led by two at the break.

Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Carey palmed in her second goal within a minute of the restart after a brilliant burst forward centre-back Sinead Goldrick.

Finn continued to battle for Cork hit a brace of points, as did Ciara O’Sullivan, while Melissa Duggan blazed a goal chance over in the 54th minute.

Dublin lost their discipline in the final quarter with Katie Murray and Lucy Collins both sin-binned, while Doireann O’Sullivan was likewise booked for Cork.

With the extra space in attack, Finn and Scally fired over late scores, but Cork’s challenge fell just short.

Scorers for Dublin - Olwen Carey 2-0, Noelle Healy 0-4, Sinead Aherne 0-3 (0-1f), Carla Rowe 1-0, Lyndsey Davey 0-1, Carla Rowe 0-1.

Scorers for Cork - Orla Finn 0-7 (0-4f), Eimear Scally 1-1 (1-0 pen), Ciara O’Sullivan 0-3, Doireann O’Sullivan 0-1, Orlagh Farmer 0-1 and Melissa Duggan 0-1.

Dublin

1. Ciara Trant (St Brigid’s)

2. Martha Byrne (Cuala)

3. Katie Murray (Clontarf)

4. Leah Caffrey (Na Fianna)

7. Muireann Ni Scanaill (Fingallians)

5. Sinéad Goldrick (Foxrock Cabinteely)

6. Niamh Collins (Foxrock Cabinteely)

8. Lauren Magee (Kilmacud Crokes)

9. Olwen Carey (Thomas Davis)

10. Carla Rowe (Clann Mhuire)

11. Lyndsey Davey (Skerries Harps)

12. Eabha Rutledge (Kilmacud Crokes)

15. Oonagh Whyte (Clann Mhuire)

14. Noelle Healy (St Brigid’s)

13. Sinéad Aherne (captain) St Sylvesters

Subs

23. Deirdre Murphy (St Brigid’s) for Whyte (30+1)

25. Lucy Collins (Na Fianna) for Byrne (ht)

19. Niamh McEvoy (St Sylverster’s) for Rutledge (ht)

17. Emily Flanagan (Ballyboden St Enda’s) for Rowe (52)

26. Katie Fitzgibbon (O’Tooles) for Murray (57)

Cork

1. Martina O’Brien (Clonakilty)

2. Aisling Kelleher (St. Valentine’s)

3. Marie Ambrose (St. Valentine’s)

4. Emma Spillane (Bantry Blues)

10. Bríd O’Sullivan (Mourneabbey)

5. Maire O’Callaghan (Mourneabbey)

18. Eimear Meaney (Mourneabbey)

7. Shauna Kelly (Araglen Desmonds Bui)

8. Melissa Duggan (Dohenys)

9. Aishling Hutchings (Fermoy)

17. Emily Flanagan (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

11. Doireann O’Sullivan (Mourneabbey)

12. Orlagh Farmer (Midleton)

14. Eimear Scally (Éire Óg)

15. Orla Finn (Kinsale)

Subs

25. Nicole Quinn (Bandon) for Kelleher (24)

13. Aine O’Sullivan (Beara) for Hutchings (36)

29. Aisling Barrett (Donoughmore) for Spillane (57)

Referee: Gavin Corrigan (Down).

