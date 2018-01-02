5 of last year's All-Ireland U21 winners in Dublin squad for O'Byrne Cup opener against Offaly

DUBLIN HAVE UNVEILED their squad that will commence their 2018 season tomorrow night against Offaly with five of last year’s All-Ireland U21 winners included.

Paul Clarke will again manage the Dublin squad for the Bord Na Móna O’Byrne Cup this month with Jim Gavin’s All-Ireland winners currently on holiday.

The squad is again made up of developing players with Brian Howard the only one who saw action in last summer’s senior championship while Colm Basquel was on the bench for the 2016 All-Ireland final replay win over Mayo.

Howard and Basquel were All-Ireland U21 winners last April with a final win over Galway and they are joined by team-mates from that success in Sean McMahon, Glenn O’Reilly and Chris Sallier.

Brian Howard in action for Dublin in last April's triumph over Galway. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Dublin won the O’Byrne Cup last year with a panel made up of U21 and fringe players. From that squad that claimed the title with a final win against Louth in Drogheda last January, Ross McGowan, Emmet Ó Conghaile, Basquel, Killian O’Gara, Eoin O’Brien, Ryan Deegan, Niall Walsh and Howard are set to be involved tomorrow night.

Killian O'Gara in action for Dublin in last year's O'Byrne Cup semi-final. Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

Offaly have selected their starting side for the game as well as they seek to build on last weekend’s opening round victory over Wexford.

Throw-in at Parnell Park is 8pm.

Dublin

1. Andy Bunyan (Scoil Uí Chonaill)

2. Ross McGowan (Kilmacud Crokes)

3. Graham Hannigan (Castleknock)

4. Brian Howard (Raheny)

5. David Devereux (Ballinteer St John’s)

6. Seán McMahon (Raheny)

7. Gerry Seaver (Ballyboughal)

8. Emmet Ó Conghaile (Lucan Sarsfields)

9. Aaron Elliot (Ballymun Kickhams)

10. Kieran Doherty (St Jude’s)

11. Colm Basquel (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

12. Glenn O’Reilly (Na Fianna)

13. Killian O’Gara (Templeogue Synge Street)

14. Shane Carthy (Naomh Mearnóg)

15. Chris Sallier (Thomas Davis)

16. John Brian Carthy (St Jude’s)

17. Craig Wilson (St Vincent’s)

18. Colin Doyle (Naomh Olaf)

19. Darragh Kennedy (Na Fianna)

20. Eoin O’Brien (Castleknock)

21. Tom Quinn (Castleknock)

22. Ryan Deegan (Thomas Davis)

23. Seamus Ryan (St Jude’s)

24. Kevin Callaghan (St Brigid’s)

25. Adam Rodgers (Ballyboughal)

26. Chris Carthy (Naomh Maur)

27. Niall Walsh (St Oliver Plunkett’s/Eoghan Ruadh)

Offaly

1. Alan Mulhall (Walsh Island)

2. Daithi Brady (Edenderry)

3. James Lalor (Raheen)

4. Sean Pender (Edenderry)

5. David Dempsey (Ballycommon)

6. Cian Donohue (St Brigid’s)

7. Declan Hogan (Tullamore)

8. Craig Dunne (Gracefield)

9. Shane Nally (Ferbane)

10. Jordan Hayes (Edenderry)

11. Anton Sullivan (Rhode – captain)

12. Michael Brazil (Tullamore)

13. Bernard Allen (Tubber)

14. Cian Johnston (Ferbane)

15. Sean Doyle (Edenderry)

16. Paddy Dunican (Shamrocks)

17. Gerry Spollen (Ballinamere)

18. Nigel Dunne (Shamrocks)

19. Jack Egan (Ferbane)

20. Joey O’ Connor (St Rynagh’s)

21. Bobby O’Dea (Durrow)

22. Paul McConway (Tullamore)

23. Conor McNamee (Rhode)

24. Shane Tierney (Daingean)

25. Barry Rohan (Shannonbridge)

26. Niall Darby (Rhode)

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

