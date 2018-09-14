This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Kilmacud Crokes scored 0-7 against Raheny tonight... and it was still enough to win the game

Crokes and Ballyboden St Enda’s are into the quarter-finals.

By The42 Team Friday 14 Sep 2018, 10:01 PM
26 minutes ago 2,872 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4237047
Mannion and Kilmacud are into the quarter-finals (file photo).
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Mannion and Kilmacud are into the quarter-finals (file photo).
Mannion and Kilmacud are into the quarter-finals (file photo).
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

KILMACUD CROKES SEALED their progress to the Dublin senior football championship quarter-finals with an 0-7 to 0-4 win against Raheny in Balgriffin this evening.

A three-point victory was enough to see Crokes, who won both of their opening round-robin matches back in April, top Group 1 with a 100% record.

Fresh from Dublin’s latest All-Ireland success, Paul Mannion returned to lead the Crokes attack while Footballer of the Year nominee Brian Fenton started in midfield for Raheny.

A low-scoring game saw Crokes go into the break two points up, 0-4 to 0-2, and the second half didn’t deliver much more in the way of scores as Crokes ground out a three-point victory.

They will be joined in the last eight by Ballyboden St Enda’s after they kicked two late points to draw 0-13 to 2-7 against St Oliver Plunkett Eoghan Rua in Parnell Park.

Winless Plunketts started the evening knowing that they needed to win by four points, and also hope for a Raheny defeat, in order to keep their championship alive.

But they fell behind early on and trailed by three points at the break, 0-6 to 0-3.

Two second-half goals left it 2-7 to 0-11 in Plunkett’s favour late on before Boden reeled off the final two scores of the evening to book their quarter-final spot.

