Kilmacud Crokes scored 0-7 against Raheny tonight... and it was still enough to win the game

Mannion and Kilmacud are into the quarter-finals (file photo).

KILMACUD CROKES SEALED their progress to the Dublin senior football championship quarter-finals with an 0-7 to 0-4 win against Raheny in Balgriffin this evening.

A three-point victory was enough to see Crokes, who won both of their opening round-robin matches back in April, top Group 1 with a 100% record.

Fresh from Dublin’s latest All-Ireland success, Paul Mannion returned to lead the Crokes attack while Footballer of the Year nominee Brian Fenton started in midfield for Raheny.

A low-scoring game saw Crokes go into the break two points up, 0-4 to 0-2, and the second half didn’t deliver much more in the way of scores as Crokes ground out a three-point victory.

They will be joined in the last eight by Ballyboden St Enda’s after they kicked two late points to draw 0-13 to 2-7 against St Oliver Plunkett Eoghan Rua in Parnell Park.

Winless Plunketts started the evening knowing that they needed to win by four points, and also hope for a Raheny defeat, in order to keep their championship alive.

But they fell behind early on and trailed by three points at the break, 0-6 to 0-3.

Two second-half goals left it 2-7 to 0-11 in Plunkett’s favour late on before Boden reeled off the final two scores of the evening to book their quarter-final spot.

