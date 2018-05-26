This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 26 May, 2018
Jim Gavin names experienced Dublin side for Wicklow clash

The Dubs head to Portlaoise tomorrow.

By Adrian Russell Saturday 26 May 2018, 1:36 PM
45 minutes ago 1,671 Views 4 Comments
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

DUBLIN HAVE NAMED a strong starting side for tomorrowâ€™s Leinster SFC quarter-final in Oâ€™Moore Park tomorrow.

The All-Ireland champions will throw in against Wicklow with 11 players who started last yearâ€™s All-Ireland final victory over Mayo.

Raheny clubman Brian Howard will make his first start in the senior championship while Eric Lowndes, Michael Darragh Macauley and Niall Scully are the others three to make the first XV.

Con Oâ€™Callaghan will wear the No 15 jersey.Â Heâ€™s been absent for the Dubs since last September given Cualaâ€™s recent success.

Jack McCaffrey is on the bench as he continues his road back to full competitive action after suffering a serious knee injury in last yearâ€™s championship decider.

DUBLIN XV (SFC v Wicklow)

1.Â Stephen CluxtonÂ (Parnellâ€™s)

2.Â Michael FitzsimonsÂ (Cuala)
3.Â Philly McMahon (Ballymun Kickhams)
4.Â Eric Lowndes (St Peregrineâ€™s)

5.Â James McCarthy (Ballymun Kickhams)
6.Â Jonny Cooper (Na Fianna)
7.Â John Small (Ballymun Kickhams)

8.Â Michael Darragh MacauleyÂ (Ballyboden St Endaâ€™s)
9.Â Brian Fenton (Raheny)

10.Â Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street)
11.Â CiarÃ¡n Kilkenny (Castleknock)
12.Â Brian Howard (Raheny)

13.Â Paul MannionÂ (Kilmacud Crokes)
14.Â Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams)
15.Â Con Oâ€™Callaghan (Cuala)

