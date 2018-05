Jim Gavin names experienced Dublin side for Wicklow clash

DUBLIN HAVE NAMED a strong starting side for tomorrow’s Leinster SFC quarter-final in O’Moore Park tomorrow.

The All-Ireland champions will throw in against Wicklow with 11 players who started last year’s All-Ireland final victory over Mayo.

Raheny clubman Brian Howard will make his first start in the senior championship while Eric Lowndes, Michael Darragh Macauley and Niall Scully are the others three to make the first XV.

Con O’Callaghan will wear the No 15 jersey. He’s been absent for the Dubs since last September given Cuala’s recent success.

Jack McCaffrey is on the bench as he continues his road back to full competitive action after suffering a serious knee injury in last year’s championship decider.

DUBLIN XV (SFC v Wicklow)

1. Stephen Cluxton (Parnell’s)

2. Michael Fitzsimons (Cuala)

3. Philly McMahon (Ballymun Kickhams)

4. Eric Lowndes (St Peregrine’s)

5. James McCarthy (Ballymun Kickhams)

6. Jonny Cooper (Na Fianna)

7. John Small (Ballymun Kickhams)

8. Michael Darragh Macauley (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

9. Brian Fenton (Raheny)

10. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street)

11. Ciarán Kilkenny (Castleknock)

12. Brian Howard (Raheny)

13. Paul Mannion (Kilmacud Crokes)

14. Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams)

15. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala)