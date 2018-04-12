  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Jones will enjoy challenge of reviving England, insists Gregan

England’s results have tailed off alarmingly, but George Gregan thinks they will soon be back to winning ways under Eddie Jones.

By The42 Team Thursday 12 Apr 2018, 6:32 PM
1 hour ago 1,767 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3955178
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

GEORGE GREGAN EXPECTS Eddie Jones to get England back on track sooner rather than later and believes his former coach will be relishing the challenge.

After winning 24 of their first 25 Tests under Jones, claiming two Six Nations titles, one Grand Slam success and a 3-0 series victory on Australian soil in the process, England endured a dramatic slump in form as they lost three matches in succession to finish fifth in the 2018 Six Nations.

Yet ex-Australia skipper Gregan, who worked under Jones at international and club level during his illustrious career, is not anticipating England’s woes to continue for much longer.

“He’ll react like he always does. He likes a challenge, Eddie, and he’ll be looking to get better – win, lose or draw,” HSBC ambassador Gregan told Omnisport.

“They’ll get to the bottom of it. He’ll identify things that need fixing and they’ll get on to it. They’ll be on to it already.

“He’ll enjoy this experience. You can’t keep winning. What are they, 24 [wins] from 28? And that’s a team that got bundled out of the [2015] World Cup before the play-offs, so he’s done a pretty good job from that perspective.

“Yes, they’ve lost three in a row and no one likes to lose three in a row, but it just shows you the margins are very small in international rugby. They were probably on the positive side of some tight matches in the last couple of years.”

England will bid to bounce back from their miserable Six Nations during a June series in South Africa.

“There’s always learning in any sport and Eddie’s a very quick learner. I’m sure they’re keen to get back to winning ways and there’s no better way than to get back on the horse and take on a challenge like that in South Africa,” Gregan added.

“That’s the sort of attitude Eddie will have and I’m sure the playing group will respond positively.”

Gregan was speaking at the Hong Kong Sevens and believes rugby’s shortest format will continue to grow in the coming years.

“There are a lot of countries that use it to blood players [for the 15-a-side game],” he continued. ”I know New Zealand have used it a lot, with the likes of Jonah Lomu, Christian Cullen, Rieko and Akira Ioane, Liam Messam, Ben Smith.

“They all started playing Sevens and went into 15-a-side careers, but the way Sevens is growing internationally and its introduction to the Olympics – I think it’s becoming more and more popular on an international scale. There could be a real career for people just staying in Sevens.”

- Omni

