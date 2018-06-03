This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Sunday 3 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Eddie Jones calls Bath owner the 'Donald Trump of rugby'

The war of words over England’s training methods has followed the team to South Africa.

By AFP Sunday 3 Jun 2018, 5:52 PM
1 hour ago 2,280 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4051797
England have arrived in South Africa for their summer tour.
Image: Steve Bardens
England have arrived in South Africa for their summer tour.
England have arrived in South Africa for their summer tour.
Image: Steve Bardens

UNDER-FIRE ENGLAND COACH Eddie Jones called a club owner the “Donald Trump of rugby” Sunday as a storm over his training methods moved from London to Durban.

Bruce Craig, who owns English top-flight club Bath, criticised the Australian coach after Ben Te’o became the 15th training-camp injury victim since Jones took charge in 2015.

Five of the 15 casualties play for Bath, including Beno Obano, whose knee and hamstring injuries sidelined him for almost a year.

Jones reacted by saying: “Bruce is obviously an expert in training ground injuries so I will have to be subservient to his greater knowledge.”

The coach continued his verbal offensive against Craig after arriving in Durban to prepare for a three-Test series against South Africa, which begins Saturday.

“Bruce Craig sounds like the Donald Trump of rugby and has the same hairstyle,” Jones told a press conference in the Indian Ocean port city.

“Everything we do is about training to get better, it is not about satisfying some guy in Bath who has got plenty of money and thinks he knows everything about rugby.

“If I knew that much, I would probably have as much money as him. Unfortunately, I don’t, so I will just stick to rugby.”

Former South Africa assistant coach Jones hopes to lead England to a first series success in the republic.

He has a deep insight into South African rugby having been part of the staff under head coach Jake White that won the 2007 Rugby World Cup in Paris.

South Africa lost their opening match this season 22-20 to Wales in Washington Saturday, but could field an entirely different starting XV in Johannesburg this weekend.

Coach Rassie Erasmus kept 17 players in South Africa to train and they cover every position.

© – AFP, 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Ireland’s U20 World Cup challenge falls flat with defeat against five-try Baby Boks

Folau: ‘I don’t really know too much about Ireland’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FOOTBALL
Salah and Neymar will shine in Russia â Coutinho
Salah and Neymar will shine in Russia — Coutinho
Worry for Belgium as Vincent Kompany limps off in dull pre-World Cup friendly
Neuer makes long-awaited comeback in surprise Germany defeat to Austria
HURLING
Late free, controversial goal, red card - Waterford and Tipperary play out dramatic draw
Late free, controversial goal, red card - Waterford and Tipperary play out dramatic draw
20 years on from All-Ireland success, Offaly relegated to Joe McDonagh Cup
John Kiely: 'I feel like issuing a photograph of the state of his rib cage after what was done'
AVIVA STADIUM
Rice shows maturity beyond his years with man-of-the-match performance
Rice shows maturity beyond his years with man-of-the-match performance
First international goals for Graham Burke and Alan Judge hand Ireland victory over the US
As it happened: Ireland vs USA, international friendly
JOHN O'SHEA
After 637 days of pain and heartache, Ireland's match-winner got his just rewards last night
After 637 days of pain and heartache, Ireland's match-winner got his just rewards last night
'He's had a really tough time. He thought his career was over'
Do Ireland have a gameplan? Talking points ahead of tonight's friendly with the US

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie