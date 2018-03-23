  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Friday 23 March, 2018
Almost 100 England fans arrested after trouble in Amsterdam

Gareth Southgate’s side are playing Netherlands this evening.

By AFP Friday 23 Mar 2018, 8:57 PM
1 hour ago 3,412 Views 14 Comments
There was trouble in Amsterdam before this evening's friendly.
Image: Charlotte Wilson/Offside
Image: Charlotte Wilson/Offside

AMSTERDAM POLICE HAVE arrested almost 100 England football supporters ahead of a friendly international against the Netherlands, with videos posted online showing crowds packing the narrow streets and bridges in the canal city, singing and cheering.

“The number of arrests of England supporters has now climbed to close to 90,” the Amsterdam police said in a tweet.

The men were mainly accused of disrupting public order, the police said.

One video on the Dutch public broadcaster NOS showed police wielding truncheons, and backed by horseback officers, wading into the crowds to restore order in the city’s notorious Red Light district.

In another video, fans were seen tossing a bike off a bridge onto a passing canal boat.

Tonight’s friendly is being used by England as part of their World Cup build-up, a tournament for which the Dutch failed to qualify.

Netherlands v England - International Friendly Source: Charlotte Wilson/Offside

FBL-FRIENDLY-NETHERLANDS-ENGLAND Source: AFP/Getty Images

- © AFP, 2018

‘You always dream of having a good start’: Debutant Rice a bright spark for Ireland

Here’s how we rated the Boys in Green this evening

AFP

