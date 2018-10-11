This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Thursday 11 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dublin City Council announce plans for 6,000-seater stadium at Dalymount Park

The venue will also house community facilities, a library and museum.

By Ryan Bailey Thursday 11 Oct 2018, 5:58 PM
1 hour ago 3,343 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4281452

THE FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION of Ireland has welcomed plans from Dublin City Council to redevelop Dalymount Park into a 6,000-seater venue with a strong community element. 

After a meeting in City Hall last night, Dublin City Council today announced it will go ahead with the long-awaited development of the home of Bohemians FC into a Uefa Category 3 stadium.

Screen Shot 2018-10-11 at 18.01.09

In November 2015, Bohemians sold Dalymount Park to Dublin City Council and it was announced in October 2016 that the club will ground-share the venue with Shelbourne once the redevelopment is complete.

In the three years since, Wrenbridge Sport Ltd were engaged by Dublin City Council to complete a detailed appraisal of the Dalymount Park redevelopment options and today’s announcement is a significant step forward for the project.

The report concluded that a Municipal Stadium option was the preferred one, and Dalymount Park will include a library, flexible community space and meeting rooms, as well as concourse space at ground level which can be utilised for community activities and events on non-matchdays.

Plans are also underway to create an interactive museum at the stadium as part of the redevelopment, but neither Dublin City Council or the FAI have confirmed a timescale for the project.

“This project has been been in the pipeline for a long time, and we are delighted to be working with DCC to give north Dublin a stadium worthy of the area,” John Delaney said.

“The fact the Bohemians and Shelbourne will be the anchor tenants of the stadium, will add to the storied history of Dalymount Park.

“Phibsborough has hosted some historic matches through the decades, and I’m delighted we will see plenty more matches there for decades to come.”

Screen Shot 2018-10-11 at 18.01.49

Lord Mayor of Dublin, Nial Ring, added: “Having attended a presentation on the detailed appraisal for the Dalymount Park Redevelopment, I, like the representatives of Bohemians, Shelbourne, FAI and local councillors who attended am very positive about the project moving forward.

“I have great confidence in Dublin City Council to deliver a municipal stadium that will be a cornerstone to the community of Phibsborough for many years to come.” 

Source: DublinCityCouncil/YouTube

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

iTunes

Android

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CONOR MCGREGOR
    Khabib Nurmagomedov tells UFC he'll quit if team-mate is axed
    Khabib Nurmagomedov tells UFC he'll quit if team-mate is axed
    Putin sympathises with UFC champion Nurmagomedov over brawl after McGregor fight
    McGregor's team-mate denies sparking UFC 229 brawl with religious slur
    FOOTBALL
    Chelsea plan to send anti-Semitic fans on educational courses
    Chelsea plan to send anti-Semitic fans on educational courses
    Mancini's winless run continues with Italy on emotional night as Genoa bridge victims remembered
    Russian football stars turn themselves in to police after cafe clash
    LEINSTER
    Bleyendaal set for return from neck injury in Munster A clash with Leinster
    Bleyendaal set for return from neck injury in Munster A clash with Leinster
    Leinster deploy both Leavy and JVDF as they open Champions Cup defence against Wasps
    'What a joke': Wasps back row Hughes still suspended for Leinster trip as disciplinary panel delay decision
    IRELAND
    Dublin teen Niamh Coyne storms to stunning silver at Youth Olympic Games
    Dublin teen Niamh Coyne storms to stunning silver at Youth Olympic Games
    Munster the immediate winners from Murray deal, with long-term dividend for Ireland
    Injury-hampered Gareth Bale '50-50 to play against Ireland' in Dublin, says Giggs
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'There were low days... You're thinking: &quot;Are you good enough?&quot;'
    'There were low days... You're thinking: "Are you good enough?"'
    'I got to a point where I thought there was nothing in my life. I might as well just give up on it all'
    New contract to extend Ireland defender's run as Burnley's longest-serving player

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie