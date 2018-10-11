Dublin City Council announce plans for 6,000-seater stadium at Dalymount Park

THE FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION of Ireland has welcomed plans from Dublin City Council to redevelop Dalymount Park into a 6,000-seater venue with a strong community element.

After a meeting in City Hall last night, Dublin City Council today announced it will go ahead with the long-awaited development of the home of Bohemians FC into a Uefa Category 3 stadium.

In November 2015, Bohemians sold Dalymount Park to Dublin City Council and it was announced in October 2016 that the club will ground-share the venue with Shelbourne once the redevelopment is complete.

In the three years since, Wrenbridge Sport Ltd were engaged by Dublin City Council to complete a detailed appraisal of the Dalymount Park redevelopment options and today’s announcement is a significant step forward for the project.

The report concluded that a Municipal Stadium option was the preferred one, and Dalymount Park will include a library, flexible community space and meeting rooms, as well as concourse space at ground level which can be utilised for community activities and events on non-matchdays.

Plans are also underway to create an interactive museum at the stadium as part of the redevelopment, but neither Dublin City Council or the FAI have confirmed a timescale for the project.

“This project has been been in the pipeline for a long time, and we are delighted to be working with DCC to give north Dublin a stadium worthy of the area,” John Delaney said.

“The fact the Bohemians and Shelbourne will be the anchor tenants of the stadium, will add to the storied history of Dalymount Park.

“Phibsborough has hosted some historic matches through the decades, and I’m delighted we will see plenty more matches there for decades to come.”

Lord Mayor of Dublin, Nial Ring, added: “Having attended a presentation on the detailed appraisal for the Dalymount Park Redevelopment, I, like the representatives of Bohemians, Shelbourne, FAI and local councillors who attended am very positive about the project moving forward.

“I have great confidence in Dublin City Council to deliver a municipal stadium that will be a cornerstone to the community of Phibsborough for many years to come.”

