Dublin: 5 °C Thursday 4 January, 2018
Roscommon and Galway get off to strong start in FBD League

Meanwhile, there were big wins for Tyrone and Donegal in the Dr McKenna Cup.

By The42 Team Wednesday 3 Jan 2018, 10:08 PM
8 hours ago 4,837 Views No Comments
Roscommon manager Kevin McStay.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Roscommon manager Kevin McStay.
Roscommon manager Kevin McStay.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

ROSCOMMON KICKSTARTED THEIR FBD League campaign with a 14-point win over neighbours Leitrim at Annaduff on Wednesday evening, while Galway recorded victory over Sligo in the night’s other game.

Connacht champions Roscommon produced a clinical and disciplined display at the Leitrim GAA Centre of Excellence as they began their pursuit of a first title win in this competition in three years in emphatic fashion.

Kevin McStay’s side assumed control of the game in the opening exchanges as Finbarr Cregg and Diarmuid Murtagh hit the net for the visitors, to give them a comfortable 2-6 to 0-2 half-time advantage.

Roscommon reeled off six unanswered points after the break to seal victory before Leitrim’s first score of the game arrived courtesy of a Brendan Gallagher penalty.

In Bekan, Galway earned the opening night points as they edged past Sligo in an entertaining encounter at the Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence.

Sean Kelly’s goal proved crucial as the Tribesmen held off a brave effort from Sligo to begin the newly-introduced round-robin format with a four-point triumph.

Galway face Mayo in their next outing on Sunday while Leitrim host Sligo.

Meanwhile, there were big wins for Tyrone and Dongeal in the Dr McKenna Cup this evening as Cavan, Armagh, Derry and Fermanagh also recorded round one victories.

Defending champions Tyrone were far too strong for Antrim in Section A and Donegal made light work of Queen’s University in Ballybofey.

FBD League results:

  • Leitrim 1-3 Roscommon 2-14
  • Galway 1-12 Sligo 0-11

Dr McKenna Cup results:

  • Tyrone 4-20 Antrim 2-11
  • Cavan 0-15 St Mary’s 0-12
  • Down 0-13 Armagh 2-12
  • Derry 2-14 UUJ 3-10
  • Donegal 2-15 Queen’s University 0-6
  • Fermanagh 2-11 Monaghan 0-12

Brian Cody’s Kilkenny up and running with thumping 28-point win over Laois

Waterford snap up highly-rated ex-Kildare footballer for Premier Division return

GAA
