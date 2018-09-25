This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 25 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here’s how Martin O’Neill and Seamus Coleman voted in Fifa's best player of the year awards

Luka Modric landed the individual honour last night.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 25 Sep 2018, 11:11 AM
1 hour ago 5,060 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/4251268
Ireland captain Seamus Coleman and manager Martin O'Neill.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Ireland captain Seamus Coleman and manager Martin O'Neill.
Ireland captain Seamus Coleman and manager Martin O'Neill.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

CROATIAN STAR LUKA Modric was last night crowned Fifa’s best player of the year with Ireland captain Seamus Coleman backing the winner in his vote for the award but the Real Madrid midfielder did not feature in manager Martin O’Neill’s top three. 

Modric was Coleman’s first selection ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. O’Neill gave his first vote to Messi with Ronaldo in second and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah in third.

Irish media representative Philip Quinn chose French World Cup winner Kylian Mbappé ahead of the Real Madrid duo of Raphael Varane and Modric.

England boss Gareth Southgate, Welsh manager Ryan Giggs and Welsh captain Ashley Williams all voted Modric as their number one as well. 

Salah got the top vote from Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill, his team captain Steven Davis and Scottish manager Alex McLeish. 

England captain Harry Kane went for Ronaldo as his number with Scottish captain Charlie Mulgrew choosing Kevin de Bruyne.

Full details here on the breakdown of votes.

Fifa Best Player of the Year Awards 2018

Martin O’Neill: 1. Lionel Messi, 2. Cristiano Ronaldo, 3. Mohamed Salah

Seamus Coleman: 1. Luka Modric, 2. Cristiano Ronaldo, 3. Lionel Messi 

Philip Quinn (Irish media vote): 1. Kylian Mbappé 2. Raphael Varane 3. Luka Modric

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    LIAM MILLER
    'What he did was send a tingle down the spine of supporters': The kid who lived his dreams
    'What he did was send a tingle down the spine of supporters': The kid who lived his dreams
    'I'd say there won't be a dry eye in there from the people that knew him'
    Virgin Media announce Liam Miller tribute match will now be broadcast free-to-air
    ARSENAL
    'The Arsenal way was more important than getting the points' - Cech takes aim at Wenger's style
    'The Arsenal way was more important than getting the points' - Cech takes aim at Wenger's style
    What has happened to Alexis Sanchez?
    'We needed to believe we were capable of competing with the big sides'
    FOOTBALL
    Sunderland sack record signing Ndong after he went AWOL all summer
    Sunderland sack record signing Ndong after he went AWOL all summer
    World Cup-winning boss Deschamps beats Zidane to Fifa's best coach award
    'We're in a tough spell but that's football' - Harry Kane
    TIGER WOODS
    Tiger soars up the world rankings after starting his comeback season in 650th
    Tiger soars up the world rankings after starting his comeback season in 650th
    Tiger Woods: 'I was having a hard time not crying on the last hole'
    Incredible scenes as Tiger Woods triumphs in Tour Championship to complete remarkable comeback
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Pogba risks Mourinho's wrath by imploring United to 'attack, attack, attack'
    Pogba risks Mourinho's wrath by imploring United to 'attack, attack, attack'
    'There is an image of him that he is very individualistic, a bit self-centred... That's not true'
    'Maybe in a year we'll reach Liverpool's level'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie