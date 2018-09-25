Here’s how Martin O’Neill and Seamus Coleman voted in Fifa's best player of the year awards

CROATIAN STAR LUKA Modric was last night crowned Fifa’s best player of the year with Ireland captain Seamus Coleman backing the winner in his vote for the award but the Real Madrid midfielder did not feature in manager Martin O’Neill’s top three.

Modric was Coleman’s first selection ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. O’Neill gave his first vote to Messi with Ronaldo in second and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah in third.

Irish media representative Philip Quinn chose French World Cup winner Kylian Mbappé ahead of the Real Madrid duo of Raphael Varane and Modric.

England boss Gareth Southgate, Welsh manager Ryan Giggs and Welsh captain Ashley Williams all voted Modric as their number one as well.

Salah got the top vote from Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill, his team captain Steven Davis and Scottish manager Alex McLeish.

England captain Harry Kane went for Ronaldo as his number with Scottish captain Charlie Mulgrew choosing Kevin de Bruyne.

There were 506 different voters (captains, coaches, media) in The Best awards. Modric had by far the most giving him a vote (401, or 79%); then Ronaldo (285); Mbappe (40%). Griezmann & Salah also more than Messi. Full breakdown: https://t.co/PZBL0qUSMN — Nick Harris (@sportingintel) September 25, 2018 Source: Nick Harris /Twitter

Fifa Best Player of the Year Awards 2018

Martin O’Neill: 1. Lionel Messi, 2. Cristiano Ronaldo, 3. Mohamed Salah

Seamus Coleman: 1. Luka Modric, 2. Cristiano Ronaldo, 3. Lionel Messi

Philip Quinn (Irish media vote): 1. Kylian Mbappé 2. Raphael Varane 3. Luka Modric

