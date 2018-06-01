Students keep up the pace at top of the First Division with defeat of Ramblers

THERE WAS PLENTY of entertainment in the SSE Airtricity First Division tonight with goals flying in across the grounds.

League leaders UCD kept up the pace with a 3-1 home win against Cobh Ramblers thanks to goals from Georgie Kelly, Kevin Coffey and in the second half, Liam Scales.

Drogheda United — currently in second — kept up the pressure with a routine 2-0 win over Cabinteely.

Longford Town came out the right side of a five-goal thriller against visitors Galway. Robbie Williams scored an 80th-minute own goal to put the hosts 3-1 up before Stephen Walsh notched a late consolation.

Elsewhere, high-flying Shels beat Wexford 4-1 in Dublin while Finn Harps ran out 4-0 victors against Athlone Town.