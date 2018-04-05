  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Footage emerges from inside Manchester City's team bus before Liverpool clash

Projectiles were launched at the visiting team’s vehicle as it made its way to Anfield last night.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 5 Apr 2018, 11:43 AM
30 minutes ago 1,906 Views 12 Comments
FBL-EUR-C1-LIVERPOOL-MAN CITY Source: AFP/Getty Images

WITH MERSEYSIDE POLICE confirming their intention to launch enquiries into last night’s attack on Manchester City’s team bus, footage has emerged which provides a glimpse into how the incident played out from the perspective of the Manchester City players and staff.

As the bus made its way towards Anfield stadium ahead of last night’s Champions League quarter-final first leg against Liverpool — which City lost 3-0 — the vehicle was damaged by a hail of missiles which included bottles and fireworks.

Liverpool Football Club strongly condemned the actions of its supporters in a statement, while two police officers sustained injuries.

Manel Estiarte, a member of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola’s technical staff, posted footage on Instagram from inside the bus, accompanied by the comments: “No words. Unacceptable.”

Speaking before the game, Guardiola said: “I know this is not Liverpool. The history of the club is much bigger than this. Hopefully it doesn’t happen again.”

Maguire earns Championship player of the month nomination after magical March

'I wanted to play attacking football' – Mkhitaryan's Mourinho dig

