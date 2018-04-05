Footage emerges from inside Manchester City's team bus before Liverpool clash

Source: AFP/Getty Images

WITH MERSEYSIDE POLICE confirming their intention to launch enquiries into last night’s attack on Manchester City’s team bus, footage has emerged which provides a glimpse into how the incident played out from the perspective of the Manchester City players and staff.

As the bus made its way towards Anfield stadium ahead of last night’s Champions League quarter-final first leg against Liverpool — which City lost 3-0 — the vehicle was damaged by a hail of missiles which included bottles and fireworks.

Liverpool Football Club strongly condemned the actions of its supporters in a statement, while two police officers sustained injuries.

Manel Estiarte, a member of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola’s technical staff, posted footage on Instagram from inside the bus, accompanied by the comments: “No words. Unacceptable.”

Speaking before the game, Guardiola said: “I know this is not Liverpool. The history of the club is much bigger than this. Hopefully it doesn’t happen again.”