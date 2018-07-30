This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Galway-Clare hurling replay causes TV coverage headache next Sunday

The All-Ireland U21 hurling semi-final between Galway and Tipperary has been moved to Wednesday 8 August.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 30 Jul 2018, 12:00 PM
1 hour ago 13,748 Views 11 Comments
http://the42.ie/4154847
Big weekend ahead for Galway, Clare, Donegal and Tyrone.
Image: INPHO
Image: INPHO
Big weekend ahead for Galway, Clare, Donegal and Tyrone.
Big weekend ahead for Galway, Clare, Donegal and Tyrone.
Image: INPHO

SATURDAYâ€™S DRAW BETWEEN the Galway and Clare hurlers has had the knock-on effect of seeing three key matches down for decision next Sunday afternoon while the U21 hurling showdown between Galway and Tipperary has been moved to Wednesday week.

The Galway against Clare replay will take place next Sunday afternoon at 2pm with the GAA today confirming the throw-in times of the Super 8 football games as still standing at 3.30pm.

Donegal take on Tyrone in Ballybofey in the key match in that group while Dublin face Roscommon in Croke Park.

The situation represents a headache for RTÃ‰ in terms of coverage as they will be screening all three games with the end of the hurling match likely to overlap with the start of the football ties. Extra-time in the match in Semple Stadium would complicate matters further. An announcement is expected later this afternoon from the broadcaster over on-air times and channels as they finalise their coverage plans.

With U21 duo Sean Loftus and Brian Concannon both part of the Galway senior setup on Saturday, their Bord GÃ¡is Energy All-Ireland U21 semi-final against Tipperary has as expected been shifted to Wednesday 8 August.

It has been switched from the original venue of Cusack Park in Ennis to the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick, due to the latter stadium having floodlights and the game will begin at 7.30pm.

The other semi-final goes ahead as planned on Saturday between Cork and Wexford in Nowlan Park, while a hectic August Bank Holiday weekend also features an EirGrid All-Ireland U20 football final and a couple of Super 8 fixtures on Saturday.

Saturday 4 August

All-Ireland SFC Super 8s

Kerry v Kildare, Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney, 6pm, (Sky Sports)
Galway v Monaghan, Pearse Stadium, Salthill, 6pm, (Sky Sports)

Bord GÃ¡is Energy All-Ireland U21HC semi-final
Cork v Wexford, Nowlan Park, Kilkenny, 4pm, (TG4)

Sunday 5 August

All-Ireland SHC semi-final replay
Galway v Clare, Semple Stadium, 2pm, (RTÃ‰ and Sky Sports)

All-Ireland SFC Super 8s
Dublin v Roscommon, Croke Park, 3.30pm, (RTÃ‰)
Donegal v Tyrone, Ballybofey, 3.30pm, (RTÃ‰)

EirGrid All-Ireland U20FC final
Mayo v Kildare, Croke Park, 1.15pm, (TG4)

Wednesday 8 August

Bord GÃ¡is Energy All-Ireland U21HC semi-final
Galway v Tipperary, Gaelic Grounds, 7.30pm, (TG4)

