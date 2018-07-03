Galway United appoint all-time record goalscorer as new manager

GALWAY UNITED HAVE appointed all-time record goalscorer Alan Murphy as the club’s new first-team manager.

The 36-year-old Ballinrobe man has signed a contract until the end of the 2018 season.

Club legend Murphy has been in charge of the Galway U17s for the past two seasons and will continue in that capacity for the rest of the season while leading the senior first team.

His appointment arrives following speculation that former Donegal Gaelic football manager Jim McGuinness was in the frame to take the reins at Eamonn Deacy Park.

Source: Vinny O'Connor

“It’s an opportunity that I didn’t think I’d get this early in my coaching career,” Murphy explained to Galway United’s official website.

“It’s an opportunity I needed to take when I was approached. There are nine games left in the season and it’s going to be a tough task, but I’m really looking forward to getting stuck in. Monday and Tuesday’s sessions have gone well, so we’ve hit the ground running and hopefully on Friday we’ll come to Eamonn Deacy Park and give a performance against Athlone Town.

“Hard work is a must, it’s a requirement for the fans that they see a team on the pitch that’s putting it in, doing their all and that there is real passion. We want to get a bit of pride back in Galway United.

“I’d hope there will be a reaction, with nine games left, I’ll be looking for performances and results in every game. This is a work in progress, we’re just two sessions in, but we have our own targets and that has to start somewhere.

“I’d urge the public and the supporters of Galway United to come out and support us on Friday and give us that little bit of an extra push and let’s see what momentum we can gain from that.”

Murphy rejoined Galway as a player at the start of the 2018 campaign and later replaced Paul ‘Ski’ McGee as the club’s top marksman ever when he netted his 75th goal for United against Cobh Ramblers.

Under Tony Mannion in 2003, ‘Murph’ enjoyed his standout season in maroon, scoring 21 league goals in the First Division for the westerners.

Moves to Derry City, Shamrock Rovers and Mervue United followed before he returned to Galway to play for junior side West United.

Mark Herrick will be Murphy's right-hand man in the Galway dugout Source: Vinny O'Connor

Murphy’s fellow Galway United legend and former captain, Mark Herrick, has been named as Murphy’s assistant manager.

Herrick, who won a league cup with Galway in 1997 before joining Cork City, has previously assisted Mervue United boss Johnny Glynn.

“I’m honoured that Alan has asked me to assist him over the coming weeks, to help the season finish on a positive note hopefully,” he said.

“It’s a big challenge ahead and it’s been a difficult time for the club in so many ways, but hopefully if this is a good fit, with a good attitude, we might have a positive ending to the season.”

