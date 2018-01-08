  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: -2 °C Monday 8 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

11 years on from his Galway debut, All-Ireland U21 and senior club winner retires

Corofin forward Gary Sice has retired from inter-county duty.

By Declan Rooney Monday 8 Jan 2018, 7:00 AM
1 hour ago 2,266 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3785556
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

GALWAY WILL HAVE to plan without Gary Sice for their return to Division 1 football after the Corofin forward informed Kevin Walsh of his decision to retire from inter-county football.

Walsh confirmed Sice’s decision yesterday after the county’s FBD League match with Mayo, which was postponed just after the scheduled throw-in due to a frozen pitch.

Sice, who turned 33 in November, made his inter-county debut in 2007, and his final game for the Tribesmen looks like being last summer’s Connacht final defeat to Roscommon at Pearse Stadium.

Sice is still involved with Corofin in their All-Ireland club championship campaign, which continues in a fortnight’s time against British champions Fulham Irish, and would be unavailable to Galway until their involvement in the competition concludes, but he has confirmed his decision to step back from the county game to team management.

Already Walsh will be without the retired Michael Meehan and Finian Hanley, while captain Gary O’Donnell and a number of other front line players will miss league action.

“Obviously Michael Meehan, Gary Sice and Finian Hanley have called it a day,” said Walsh. “Sean Armstrong is still undergoing his own programme, whether he will make league or not at this stage, it will be tight.

“Gary O’Donnell is (out until) mid league, Fiontán Ó Curraoin will miss the league, Michael Daly will probably miss the whole league as well. It disappointing for us to get to Division 1 and to be missing that amount.”

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

Here’s the line-up for the Walsh Cup semi-finals as Gilroy and Davy go head-to-head

New boss McCarthy sees Cork defeat Waterford as Powter and Clancy bag goals

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Declan Rooney
@decrooney
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Stoke sack manager Mark Hughes after FA Cup misery
Stoke sack manager Mark Hughes after FA Cup misery
The Mayor of Liverpool wants the FA to investigate Ross Barkley's transfer to Chelsea
Everton announce signing of £25million Besiktas striker during Merseyside derby
FOOTBALL
'They were sharper than us, more incisive and more dominant in the challenges' â Wenger
'They were sharper than us, more incisive and more dominant in the challenges' — Wenger
Moyes slams West Ham for lacking 'quality' and 'steel' after frustrating Shrewsbury draw
In Pics: Barcelona unveil ex-Liverpool star Coutinho at Camp Nou
LIVERPOOL
Liverpool offer fans compensation on Coutinho shirts
Liverpool offer fans compensation on Coutinho shirts
Klopp hails Coutinho's professionalism after he was denied 'dream' Barca move in summer
Barcelona agree record €160 million deal with Liverpool for Coutinho
ULSTER
'He'd step you in a phone box' - Larmour clamour continues to grow
'He'd step you in a phone box' - Larmour clamour continues to grow
Larmour-led Leinster finish inter-pro series in style by downing sorry Ulster
As it happened: Leinster v Ulster, Pro14
MANCHESTER UNITED
'I will never be banned for match-fixing': A riled Mourinho furiously hits back at Antonio Conte
'I will never be banned for match-fixing': A riled Mourinho furiously hits back at Antonio Conte
Jesse Lingard's incredible form continues as he proves the difference for Man United once again
Rubber Legs: When Derby's cult hero Paulo Wanchope destroyed Man United

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie