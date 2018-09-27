This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Thursday 27 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Germany wins bid to host Euro 2024

The three-time European champions saw off Turkey to stage the tournament in six years’ time.

By AFP Thursday 27 Sep 2018, 2:31 PM
39 minutes ago 3,844 Views 10 Comments
http://the42.ie/4257261
Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin.
Image: Uefa.com
Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin.
Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin.
Image: Uefa.com

GERMANY HAVE WON the race to host the 2024 European Championship as Uefa backed a bid seen as safer than the rival Turkish proposal.

Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin announced the winner following a campaign that saw politics and concerns over human rights in Turkey play a central role.

“I’d like to thank the Uefa Executive for their incredible confidence and I feel the responsibility — we will do our utmost to live up to expectations,” said German Football Association (DFB) president Reinhard Grindel after the announcement.

“We want to put on a huge football festival and show the world how hospitable we are,” said ex-Germany captain Philipp Lahm, who will head the organising committee.

Uefa considered that the German bid already had everything in place to host a successful event — from stadiums to infrastructure and hotels.

European football’s governing body has also said it wants to make as much money as possible from the 2024 tournament and Germany was considered the better financial bet.

The win also offers a boost to German football after a disastrous 2018 World Cup, when the country failed to qualify for the last 16 — after winning the tournament in 2014.

German foreign minister Heiko Maas said the 2024 tournament “will be an opportunity to show what we stand for in Germany: openness to the world and tolerance, freedom and respect.

Together, we have to make the European Championship a tournament for all Europeans,” he added in a statement.

The three-time winners last hosted the tournament in 1988, while the 2006 and 1974 World Cups were also held there.

Turkey meanwhile had been desperate to host its first ever major sporting event but its bid was weakened by concerns over its faltering economy, lacking transport network and, perhaps most importantly, human rights.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan loomed large over the campaign and Thursday’s defeat may be seen in part as a personal rebuke.

His government’s unprecedented crackdown, including thousands of arrests, following a failed 2016 coup has raised worldwide concern.

That unease was shared by Uefa, which noted in its evaluation report that the Turkish bid’s “lack of action plan in the area of human rights is a matter of concern.”

© – AFP, 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    LIAM MILLER
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    For Liam: 30 of the best photos from a memorable afternoon in Cork
    Football legends pay tribute to the late Liam Miller at a packed Páirc Uí Chaoimh
    FOOTBALL
    Vincent Kompany to donate testimonial money to Manchester homelessness fund
    Vincent Kompany to donate testimonial money to Manchester homelessness fund
    Ronaldo free to face United at Old Trafford after receiving only one-match ban
    VAR given green light for Champions League use from next season
    IRELAND
    Former Ireland International Player of the Year Karen Duggan announces retirement aged 27
    Former Ireland International Player of the Year Karen Duggan announces retirement aged 27
    James McClean set for return to full training after recent wrist injury
    Class act! Celtic's Irish star saves the day for young Rangers fan targeted by bullies
    MUNSTER
    Farrell 'won't be back any time soon' as recovery taking longer than expected
    Farrell 'won't be back any time soon' as recovery taking longer than expected
    Munster set for All Black boost as Mathewson's long wait nearly over
    'We’re not getting too down on ourselves this early in the season'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'Iniesta is on a different planet': 18-year-old Man City star rejects comparison to Barcelona icon
    'Iniesta is on a different planet': 18-year-old Man City star rejects comparison to Barcelona icon
    German coach Loew blocked from meeting Ozil at Arsenal training - report
    Mourinho and Pogba in frosty training ground exchange

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie