Kane is not capable of doing things like Messi and Ronaldo, says Spurs legend Ginola

Ginola says Kane doesn’t offer anything other than a goal threat.

By The42 Team Tuesday 1 May 2018, 7:33 PM
1 hour ago 1,364 Views 4 Comments
Image: Getty Images
HARRY KANE IS ‘not capable of doing things like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo do with a football’, says Tottenham legend David Ginola.

The prolific Spurs striker has seen his role in north London compared to that of multiple Ballon d’Or winners at Barcelona and Real Madrid.

He has even been linked with a big-money move to Santiago Bernabeu to help complement the considerable talents of Portuguese superstar Ronaldo.

Ginola, though, believes that comparisons to the global elite do Kane few favours, with his value to Tottenham and England based purely on his ability to find the back of the net.

The former winger told talkSPORT on a man chasing down a hat-trick of Premier League Golden Boot awards: “The main problem with Harry Kane is, when he is not on the goal sheet, his impact on the game with his team is not as relevant as what it was before.

“If he doesn’t score, he doesn’t have the same impact upon the team.”

The Frenchman added on the Messi and Ronaldo comparisons: “You can’t put Harry Kane on the same level… it’s impossible!

“Because when it comes to talking about skills, skills are something you learn.

“The talent of scoring goals and the talent to be able to do things with the football are different.

“If you take [Diego] Maradona, Ronaldinho… they were the most skillful players around – they could do things with the football other professional players could only dream about.

“Harry Kane is not capable of doing things like Messi and Ronaldo do with a football, in terms of his quick feet.”

Kane has recorded a career-best goal return of 38 efforts for Tottenham this season, with 27 of those strikes coming in the Premier League.

