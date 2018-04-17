  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 17 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Wade rolls back the years as Miami snap Philadelphia's 17-game winning streak

Elsewhere in the NBA playofffs last night, Klay Thompson dropped 30 points to guide the Warriors to victory over San Antonio.

By AFP Tuesday 17 Apr 2018, 8:23 AM
52 minutes ago 499 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3961815

NBA: Playoffs-San Antonio Spurs at Golden State Warriors Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

KEVIN DURANT AND Klay Thompson handed San Antonio a painful shooting lesson as Golden State took a grip on their Western Conference playoff duel on Monday.

Durant and Thompson both weighed in with 30-point games as the Warriors powered to a 116-101 win that puts the NBA champions 2-0 up in their best-of-seven series.

The Warriors – still missing the injured talisman Stephen Curry – outclassed a physical San Antonio from three-point range in a devastating display of scoring.

Source: House of Highlights/YouTube

Golden State made 15 of 31 attempts from three-point range, contrasting sharply with San Antonio, who could only muster four from 28 attempts.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich pinpointed his team’s failure to threaten from distance as the principal factor in the loss.

“The ball has to go in the basket,” Popovich said. “That’s the difference in the ball game. They shot 50 percent of threes; we made 14 percent, four of 28 or something. That’s tough to overcome.

“You’ve got to make shots. And it’s been like that the entire year on the road for us, for whatever reason. And it really showed up tonight. That made it very difficult.”

San Antonio started strongly, with LaMarcus Aldridge — who finished with 34 points — driving the Spurs forward as they shaded the first period 25-23.

The visitors continued to rally in the second quarter and had moved into a 53-47 at half-time.

But Golden State’s relentless pressure and offensive variety inevitably began to tell in the second half.

Durant finished with 32 points, six rebounds and six assists while Thompson had 31 points with five assists.

“They took it to us first half,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said.

“But in the second half we matched that effort level and physicality and were able to get that upper hand.”

The Warriors now head to San Antonio for Game 3 on Thursday.

Heat 76ers Basketball Source: AP/PA Images

Wade sinks Sixers

In the Eastern Conference, Dwyane Wade produced a vintage performance as the Miami Heat ended ended Philadelphia’s 17-game winning streak to level their series 1-1.

Wade, 36, scored 28 points in 25 minutes as Miami stunned the 76ers’ home crowd into silence with a 113-103 victory.

It was a superb display from Wade, a three-time NBA champion who started this season with Cleveland before re-joining Miami in February before the trade deadline.

Source: NBA/YouTube

Wade’s experience proved crucial throughout, inspiring a first-half fightback to wipe out the 76ers’ early lead before shepherding Miami to the win in a nervy finale.

Wade, who also had seven rebounds and three assists, was backed by 20 points from Goran Dragic and 18 points from James Johnson.

“I just came in with an aggressive approach,” Wade said afterwards. “I told myself that whatever minutes I was going to play, I was going to do it aggressively.

“Once the balls start falling for you then it just goes from there.

“I love the stage. I play the game for these moments. To be able to come through for your team when they need you feels good.”

NBA: Playoffs-Miami Heat at Philadelphia 76ers Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Philadelphia meanwhile were left reflecting on their first loss since early March, jolting their momentum as the series heads to Miami for game three on Thursday.

Ben Simmons led the Philadelphia scoring with 24 points, with Dario Saric adding 23 and Marco Belinelli 16.

Sixers coach Brett Brown later was forced to respond to a profane social media post from injured star Joel Embiid, who wrote of his frustration at being “babied” after watching the defeat from the sidelines.

“He just wants to play basketball, to be with his team, to play in front of the fans,” Brown said.

“When he’s not able to do that he gets frustrated and I respect his frustration.”

– © AFP 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Director of Andre the Giant film on debunking myths and getting Vince McMahon to cry

‘Oh, I’m sorry I hurt your feelings’: American tennis player squares up to umpire

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
O'Donoghue a doubt for Racing, but Earls set to return to Munster training
O'Donoghue a doubt for Racing, but Earls set to return to Munster training
'We need to see if we have learned those lessons, so it's a huge week for us'
Prospect of an all-Irish Champions Cup final thrilling for Munster and Leinster fans
FOOTBALL
Real Madrid icon Raul to begin coaching badges alongside Barca great Xavi
Real Madrid icon Raul to begin coaching badges alongside Barca great Xavi
'The journey is better than the end' – De Bruyne delighted with City campaign
David Moyes surprised by Joe Hart error
WEST BROMWICH ALBION
Man United stars face axe as Jose Mourinho fumes
Man United stars face axe as Jose Mourinho fumes
Where do Manchester City stand among the Premier League's greatest teams?
McClean: 'It helps when you go out on the pitch knowing what you're doing'
PREMIER LEAGUE
Man Utd braced for busy summer as Neville calls on Mourinho to clear house
Man Utd braced for busy summer as Neville calls on Mourinho to clear house
37-year-old Crouch comes off the bench to score, but it's not enough to hand Stoke much-needed win
Mauricio Pochettino defends under-fire Tottenham goalkeeper
MANCHESTER CITY
5 defining matches in Manchester City's title-winning campaign
5 defining matches in Manchester City's title-winning campaign
After claiming the title, Man City on course to break Chelsea's record Premier League points tally
Jose Mourinho: 'City won because they were the best team'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie