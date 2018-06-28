This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here are the times and dates for the 8 last-16 World Cup ties

France v Argentina is among the standout matches.

By AFP Thursday 28 Jun 2018, 9:09 PM
1 hour ago
http://the42.ie/4098228
The World Cup trophy (file pic).
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
The World Cup trophy (file pic).
The World Cup trophy (file pic).
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

Updated at 21.33

THE TIMES AND venues for the eight last-16 World Cup ties have been confirmed.

Following England’s loss tonight, they will travel to Moscow to face Cololmbia, while Belgium come up against Japan in Rostov-on-Don.

France v Argentina is arguably the standout tie of the round, with Lionel Messi and co facing a much-fancied French team.

Elsehwhere, two of the tournament favourites, Spain and Brazil face hosts Russia and Mexico respectively, while dark horses Croatia play Denmark in Nizhny Novgorod.

In addition, Uruguay, one of only three teams with a 100% record in the competition, play Portugal in Sochi, and Switzerland face Sweden in Saint Petersburg for a place in the quarter-finals.

Saturday June 30

  • 3pm: France v Argentina, Kazan
  • 7pm: Uruguay v Portugal, Sochi

Sunday July 1

  • 3pm: Spain v Russia, Moscow
  • 7pm: Croatia v Denmark, Nizhny Novgorod

Monday July 2

  • 3pm: Brazil v Mexico, Samara
  • 7pm: Belgium v Japan, Rostov-on-Don

Tuesday July 3

  • 3pm: Sweden v Switzerland, Saint Petersburg
  • 7pm: Colombia v England, Moscow

