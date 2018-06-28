Here are the times and dates for the 8 last-16 World Cup ties

Updated at 21.33

THE TIMES AND venues for the eight last-16 World Cup ties have been confirmed.

Following England’s loss tonight, they will travel to Moscow to face Cololmbia, while Belgium come up against Japan in Rostov-on-Don.

France v Argentina is arguably the standout tie of the round, with Lionel Messi and co facing a much-fancied French team.

Elsehwhere, two of the tournament favourites, Spain and Brazil face hosts Russia and Mexico respectively, while dark horses Croatia play Denmark in Nizhny Novgorod.

In addition, Uruguay, one of only three teams with a 100% record in the competition, play Portugal in Sochi, and Switzerland face Sweden in Saint Petersburg for a place in the quarter-finals.

Saturday June 30

3pm: France v Argentina, Kazan

7pm: Uruguay v Portugal, Sochi

Sunday July 1

3pm: Spain v Russia, Moscow

7pm: Croatia v Denmark, Nizhny Novgorod

Monday July 2

3pm: Brazil v Mexico, Samara

7pm: Belgium v Japan, Rostov-on-Don

Tuesday July 3

3pm: Sweden v Switzerland, Saint Petersburg

7pm: Colombia v England, Moscow

