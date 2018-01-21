  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Sunday 21 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

No joy for McIlroy and Dunne in Abu Dhabi as hot back nine lands Fleetwood fresh title

The 27-year-old Southport resident shot a seven-under par 65 round to beat compatriot Ross Fisher by two shots.

By AFP Sunday 21 Jan 2018, 2:33 PM
7 hours ago 5,834 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3809303
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy reacts on the 2nd hole during the final round of the Abu Dhabi Championship golf tournament.
Image: Kamran Jebreili
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy reacts on the 2nd hole during the final round of the Abu Dhabi Championship golf tournament.
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy reacts on the 2nd hole during the final round of the Abu Dhabi Championship golf tournament.
Image: Kamran Jebreili

ENGLAND’S TOMMY FLEETWOOD successfully defended his title at the $3 million Abu Dhabi Championship on Sunday, shooting a seven-under par 65 round to beat compatriot Ross Fisher by two shots.

The 27-year-old Southport resident made the turn at one-under par, but was on fire on the back nine. He made six birdies, including one on the closing 18th hole, to edge Fisher.

The back-nine heroics of Fleetwood, ranked 18th in the world and expected to rise to No10 when the new list is released Monday, included making a 25 feet putt for birdie on the 15th hole to tie for the lead with Fisher, and then a 50-feet birdie putt to take outright lead on the 16th hole.

Fisher (69) started the day in impressive fashion with an eagle on the second hole, courtesy a 45-feet putt, and was four-under at the turn. But on the back nine, he made a bogey on the 10th and a solitary birdie on the 16th hole to finish on 20-under par.

Last year, Fleetwood beat the reigning world No1 Dustin Johnson by one shot, kickstarting a successful season that culminated in him winning the European Tour’s Race to Dubai.

Johnson (70) finished on 14-under par this year, while former world No1 Rory McIlroy shot a 70 to tie for third place at 18-under par alongside Matthew Fitzpatrick (69).

Overnight joint leader Thomas Pieters (72) and winner of last week’s South African Open, England’s Chris Paisley (69) were tied fifth at 17-under 271.

Meanwhile, despite some promising moments over the course of the competition, Ireland’s Paul Dunne was well out of contention by the end, finishing 11 shots behind Fleetwood, as he shot a disappointing 74 in his final round.

Complete final-round scores in the $3 million Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship on Sunday  at the par-72 National course of Abu Dhabi Golf Club:

266 – Tommy Fleetwood (ENG) 66-68-67-65

268 – Ross Fisher (ENG) 67-67-65-69

270 – Matthew Fitzpatrick (ENG) 68-70-63-69, Rory McIlroy (NIR) 69-66-65-70

271 – Chris Paisley (ENG) 69-67-66-69, Thomas Pieters (BEL) 67-65-67-72

272 – Alexander Levy (FRA) 69-65-70-68

273 – Henrik Stenson (SWE) 70-68-70-65

274 – Fabrizio Zanotti (PAR) 67-69-68-70, Dustin Johnson (USA) 72-64-68-70, Paul Casey (ENG) 70-65-69-70, Andrew Johnston (ENG) 68-68-66-72, Thomas Detry (BEL) 70-68-64-72

275 – Jorge Campillo (ESP) 69-64-72-70

276 – Tyrrell Hatton (ENG) 69-70-69-68, Jeughun Wang (KOR) 71-67-67-71, Bernd Wiesberger (AUT) 67-68-69-72, Branden Grace (RSA) 72-64-67-73

277 – Richard Sterne (RSA) 68-72-67-70, Paul Dunne (IRE) 68-70-65-74, Dylan Frittelli (RSA) 69-67-67-74

278 – Wu Ashun (PRC) 71-67-72-68, Scott Hend (AUS) 71-69-69-69, Justin Rose (ENG) 71-71-67-69, Mikko Korhonen (FIN) 73-68-68-69, Kiradech Aphibarnrat (THA) 70-70-68-70

279 – Lasse Jensen (DEN) 70-71-70-69, Sengsu Han (USA) 73-67-69-70, Martin Kaymer (GER) 69-68-71-71

280 – Matteo Manassero (ITA) 70-71-70-69, Thomas Bjorn (DEN) 73-69-69-69

281 – Matt Wallace (ENG) 71-68-72-70, Robert Karlsson (SWE) 71-70-70-70, Matt Kuchar (USA) 72-70-69-70, Nicolas Colsaerts (BEL) 69-70-71-71, Benjamin Hebert (FRA) 72-68-69-72, Ryan Fox (NZL) 70-66-72-73, Kristofer Broberg (SWE) 69-69-70-73, Sam Brazel (AUS) 67-68-70-76

282 – Rafa Cabrera-Bello (ESP) 72-70-73-67, Adrian Otaegui (ESP) 70-69-73-70, Darren Fichardt (RSA) 73-67-71-71, Mike Lorenzo-Vera (FRA) 71-71-69-71, Byeong-hun An (KOR) 71-70-70-71, Richie Ramsay (SCO) 68-70-72-72, Mikko Ilonen (FIN) 68-74-67-73, Dean Burmester (RSA) 69-72-67-74

283 – Soren Kjeldsen (DEN) 72-70-72-69, Alejandro Canizares (ESP) 71-71-71-70, Shubhankar Sharma (IND) 71-70-70-72, Joost Luiten (NED) 69-68-72-74, Jason Scrivener (AUS) 69-68-71-75

284 – Gary Stal (FRA) 72-69-74-69, Haydn Porteus (RSA) 72-70-71-71, Thorbjorn Olesen (DEN) 69-73-71-71, Carlos Pigem (ESP) 68-71-72-73, Joakim Lagergren (SWE) 69-73-69-73, Ricardo Gouveia (POR) 72-70-69-73, Nino Bertasio (ITA) 70-71-69-74, Andy Sullivan (ENG) 70-65-73-76

285 – Gregory Bourdy (FRA) 71-70-72-72, Alvaro Quiros (ESP) 70-72-71-72, Jordan Smith (ENG) 72-70-69-74, Lee Slattery (ENG) 69-72-69-75, Brandon Stone (RSA) 69-70-70-76, Stephen Gallacher (SCO) 68-72-69-76,

286 – Gregory Havret (FRA) 70-71-70-75,

288 _ Hideto Tanihara (JPN) 66-72-74-76,

289 – Lucas Bjerregaard (DEN) 72-69-73-75, Jacques Kruyswijk (RSA) 75-67-71-76

292 – Scott Vincent (ZIM) 69-70-73-80.

© AFP 2018

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

Luckless James McCarthy, Man City 10 wins from glory and more Premier League talking points

Tom Brady’s grotesquely swollen thumb and your Championship Round preview>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'I've dreamed of it since I was a kid!' 17-year-old Irish striker makes Premier League debut
'I've dreamed of it since I was a kid!' 17-year-old Irish striker makes Premier League debut
Former Malaga boss Javi Gracia confirmed as Silva's replacement at Watford
Kane strike earns Tottenham a point as forward closes in on 100 Premier League goals
FOOTBALL
Sanchez and Mkhitaryan set for medicals ahead of swap deal
Sanchez and Mkhitaryan set for medicals ahead of swap deal
Guardiola salutes 'outstanding' Man City after 21st Premier League win
'He's paid a heavy price for his bravery and commitment. It's a big blow'
LEINSTER
Quarter-final shake-up pits Leinster against Saracens while Munster host Toulon
Quarter-final shake-up pits Leinster against Saracens while Munster host Toulon
Montpellier stars Pienaar and Cruden fancy Leinster's Champions Cup chances
Leinster's Lowe lights up with attacking magic but balances out with errors
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'm very proud to be part of this club and that's the reason why I came here'
'I'm very proud to be part of this club and that's the reason why I came here'
Munster blow Castres away with rousing Thomond performance to progress
As it happened: Munster vs Castres, Champions Cup
MUNSTER
Concern for Schmidt as Dave Kilcoyne leaves Thomond on crutches
Concern for Schmidt as Dave Kilcoyne leaves Thomond on crutches
Munster's Champions Cup clash with Castres delayed due to heavy rain in Limerick
Munster's European hopes hang in the balance as they enter make-or-break territory

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie