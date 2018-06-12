This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Tuesday 12 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'They're pretty angry, grumbly, walking around like bears with sore heads'

Andy Farrell is looking for improvements from Ireland’s defence this weekend in Melbourne.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 12 Jun 2018, 7:39 AM
1 hour ago 4,733 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4065932

Murray Kinsella reports from Melbourne

DEFENCE COACH ANDY Farrell is expecting a full-blooded response from Ireland’s players in Saturday’s second Test against the Wallabies and indicated that the Irish coaching staff have to be wary about the squad over-working in the build-up.

Ireland, whose hotel is situated in the city centre, trained at St Kevin’s College in the Melbourne suburb of Toorak on Tuesday morning local time as they work towards rebounding from last weekend’s defeat in Brisbane.

Speaking this afternoon at the Grand Hyatt, Farrell said that some Ireland players would need to be “nursed through the start of the week” after the usual bumps and bruises from a Test match.

A view of Cian Healy during training Cian Healy during Ireland training today. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

But Ireland expect all 32 of their players to be available for selection this weekend, with Keith Earls progressing through his return-to-play protocols “as should happen.”

Joe Schmidt is expected to name a strengthened starting team on Thursday and Farrell said the early response to Ireland’s first defeat in 13 games has been positive.

“Pretty much as you’d expect a good side to take a defeat like that,” said Farrell.

“They’re pretty angry, grumbly, walking around like bears with sore heads.

“We’ve had a couple of meetings and they understand the reasons why, as individuals and collectives, certain things happened.

“You forge a plan and once you have a plan in place you head forward. The key for the rest of the week is working out how to hold them back.”

The likes of Peter O’Mahony and Johnny Sexton will be important in Ireland finding that balance between working as hard as possible to correct their shortcomings and being fresh and mentally sharp on Saturday at AAMI Park.

Ireland conceded two tries to the Wallabies last weekend and Farrell wants more from the team in a defensive sense.

“Decent at times, but that’s not good enough at this level in the sense that they are a very, very good attacking outfit,” said Farrell when asked for his assessment of Ireland’s defence in the opening fixture of the three-game series.

“We knew that before the Test, we knew that they would be very hard to contain.

Johnny Sexton and Dan Leavy Ireland got back to work on the pitch today. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

“It felt like we did that by and large but you’ve got to be consistent with it. They hit you on the break very well, they play quick, especially at the breakdown, etc.

“We’ve things to work on but by and large to keep them to a couple of tries – albeit get away with a few that were disallowed – isn’t too bad because Australia are pretty used to scoring tries.

“We need to do better at the weekend, there’s no doubt about that.”

Dealing with the aerial threat of Israel Folau, who was superb in the air in Brisbane, will be a key part of Ireland’s defensive focus this week.

While Farrell acknowledged that the Wallabies fullback is difficult to beat in one-on-one aerial situations, he believes Ireland can make life more difficult for him.

“Obviously, they had a plan and it was a great plan and they backed themselves with it,” said Farrell. “Is it a 50-50 when the ball’s in the air with him? Probably not, he’s so good at it.

“But there are certain things that we can do with it. You can say that you can get pressure on the kicker and we can, but there are times when they are so deep that you can’t get there.

“But it was the accuracy of how we got into the air sometimes, we let him dominate the space more than he should. He had it a little bit too much his own way.

“They position him very well and their attacking kicking game is in accordance with that. We can recognise it better and make it more of a contest.

“Is it 50-50? Probably not, but we can make sure we’re around for the scraps if not.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Once a viral hit, Tongan Thor now making an explosive impact for Wallabies

Sexton set to call the shots after Carbery gets crucial experience in Oz

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FOOTBALL
Potential Manchester City move 'opportunity of a lifetime' for Napoli star Jorginho
Potential Manchester City move 'opportunity of a lifetime' for Napoli star Jorginho
Talks for 48-team World Cup put on hold - Infantino
Neymar accuses opponents of 'UFC' tactics after surviving first start since February
IRELAND
'They're pretty angry, grumbly, walking around like bears with sore heads'
'They're pretty angry, grumbly, walking around like bears with sore heads'
Once a viral hit, Tongan Thor now making an explosive impact for Wallabies
Sexton set to call the shots after Carbery gets crucial experience in Oz
HURLING
'I have decided not to seek another term' - Laois searching for new hurling boss as Kelly departs
'I have decided not to seek another term' - Laois searching for new hurling boss as Kelly departs
18 seconds that proved decisive in Clare's thrilling win over Tipp
As it happened: Limerick v Waterford, Tipperary v Clare - Sunday hurling match tracker
PREMIER LEAGUE
Roma goalkeeper wants future resolved before World Cup amid reports of â¬65 million Liverpool bid
Roma goalkeeper wants future resolved before World Cup amid reports of €65 million Liverpool bid
Barcelona sell Spanish winger Deulofeu to Watford for €13m
Ex-Arsenal skipper Adams believes Spurs contingent could cost England

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie