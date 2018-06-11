This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Monday 11 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Earls must complete HIA protocols but team changes will strengthen Ireland

Joe Schmidt is set to bring back in the likes of Johnny Sexton, Tadhg Furlong and Garry Ringrose.

By Murray Kinsella Monday 11 Jun 2018, 8:47 AM
1 hour ago 3,892 Views 18 Comments
http://the42.ie/4064031

Murray Kinsella reports from Melbourne

KEITH EARLS WILL need to complete the usual return-to-play protocols if he is to feature in this weekend’s second Test at AAMI Park in Melbourne, having suffered a head injury against the Wallabies last Saturday.

The Ireland wing took a blow to the head in the 23rd minute when competing for the ball in the air and played on until the 25th minute, when he was removed and failed a Head Injury Assessment.

Cian Healy Cian Healy during Ireland's gym session in Melbourne today. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Ireland are hopeful that Earls will be passed fit later this week as they look to level the series in Melbourne, but otherwise they reported no fresh injuries from the 18-9 defeat in Brisbane.

Joe Schmidt is set to make notable changes to his starting team that should ensure Ireland send out a stronger XV second time around.

Johnny Sexton, Cian Healy, Tadhg Furlong and Sean Cronin – all of whom were on the bench for the first Test – are expected to come into the side, while Garry Ringrose and Dan Leavy also look likely to start after not being involved last weekend.

With Schmidt keen to balance the search for a victory with his aim of building squad depth on this tour, Ireland may also include Tadhg Beirne for a debut, while Devin Toner and Andrew Conway are also among the possible fresh faces in the matchday 23.

Rebounding from defeat is something Ireland haven’t had to do since losing to Wales on 10 March in the 2017 Six Nations, but they are convinced that they can return to their Grand Slam standards of performance second time around in Australia.

“It’s something we haven’t felt in a long time,” said CJ Stander at Ireland’s team hotel in Melbourne today.

CJ Stander CJ Stander at Ireland's gym session. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

“I think at some stages we weren’t as sharp as we wanted to be and as sharp as we were in the Six Nations. The other thing is that Australia took all their chances and converted them into points, whereas we didn’t.

“As far as preparation is concerned, we were well organised. We came in the week before, trained well, slept well, recovered well. But in the game, we made mistakes we weren’t used to making.

“People made mistakes they had never made before. Luckily, we can look back on it now and know that we can fix those things.

“We know when we fix them we can get to the level we were at in the Six Nations.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Ireland under pressure in Melbourne but Schmidt feels they aren’t far off

‘Fatigue makes cowards of us all’ – Kearney and Ireland look to bounce back

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FOOTBALL
Neymar accuses opponents of 'UFC' tactics after surviving first start since February
Neymar accuses opponents of 'UFC' tactics after surviving first start since February
Ex-Arsenal skipper Adams believes Spurs contingent could cost England
Neymar, Coutinho and Jesus secure win as World Cup favourites Brazil head for Russia
IRELAND
Earls must complete HIA protocols but team changes will strengthen Ireland
Earls must complete HIA protocols but team changes will strengthen Ireland
'Fatigue makes cowards of us all' - Kearney and Ireland look to bounce back
Ireland under pressure in Melbourne but Schmidt feels they aren't far off
HURLING
18 seconds that proved decisive in Clare's thrilling win over Tipp
18 seconds that proved decisive in Clare's thrilling win over Tipp
As it happened: Limerick v Waterford, Tipperary v Clare - Sunday hurling match tracker
5 talking points after Kilkenny's stirring comeback pegs back Wexford in Leinster
PREMIER LEAGUE
Napoli star on the brink of Manchester City move despite â¬50 million rejection
Napoli star on the brink of Manchester City move despite €50 million rejection
Guardiola refutes Toure claims: 'It's a lie and he knows it'
Man City star 'still grateful' to play for Germany despite being booed by his own supporters

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie