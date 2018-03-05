  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Monday 5 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Guys who never played amateur rugby get to see how it used to be - fun before and afterwards'

For the ninth successive year, Ireland will play England in the pre-Six Nations legends fixture.

By Ryan Bailey Monday 5 Mar 2018, 12:24 PM
2 hours ago 4,957 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3874335
Mike Ross, Gordon D'Arcy, Simon Keogh and Shane Byrne launch this year's fixture.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Mike Ross, Gordon D'Arcy, Simon Keogh and Shane Byrne launch this year's fixture.
Mike Ross, Gordon D'Arcy, Simon Keogh and Shane Byrne launch this year's fixture.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

IT’S A MEASURE of how successful the concept has been that, for the ninth successive year, the Stuart Mangan Memorial Cup will be played out in front of a large Friday evening crowd and the amount of money raised is now tipping €1 million.

When Shane Byrne and Len Dinneen first came up with the idea of assembling an Ireland Legends XV to play against their English counterparts in an annual fixture, they could hardly have imagined how big it would become.

Byrne will again lead his team over to the Twickenham Stoop on Friday 16 March for the traditional Six Nations curtain-raiser with former internationals Gordon D’Arcy, Malcolm O’Kelly, Geordan Murphy and Mike Ross among those already confirmed to line out in green.

“It’s a great chance to get to see guys you haven’t seen in years,” Byrne tells The42.

“It’s strange when you retire from rugby, if your life leads you down one direction there’s a bunch of guys you just don’t get to see.

“There are also guys who never played amateur rugby and they get to see how it used to be — fun before and afterwards.”

Last year’s fixture, played in front of a near-capacity RDS — another indication of how popular the event has become having been first staged at Donnybrook — was a particularly poignant occasion as it was played in memory of the late, great Anthony Foley.

The ‘number eight’ insignia will again feature on the Ireland shirt and as much as the evening is about watching old pros, and heroes of bygone years, tog out again, its worth is underlined by the amount of money raised for various charities.

Ireland’s Shane Byrne with the Stuart Mangan Cup at the end of the match Shane Byrne lifts the Stuart Mangan Memorial Cup after last year's game at the RDS. Source: Inpho/Billy Stickland

“It’s a great day out for people to come along and enjoy and say ‘ah yeah, I remember when he was faster than that or when you could fit into that jersey in my case,’” Byrne continues.

“I used to just have to do a few runs beforehand and I’d be alright but now I’m a month or so training before I’m ready. The skill level is still there, the quality of rugby is huge.

“It’s uncontested scrums and rolling subs so if you’re stupid enough to make a long break up the pitch, you can say ‘right, I’m off,’ to get a bit of attention and get your wind back.”

“But when you see D’Arce or Paddy Wallace, they can all still do what they always did and that brings huge entertainment value. We’ve never had a game which hasn’t produced some amazing skill sets or amazing tries.”

Among those lining out for England will be Nick Easter, Jason Leonard, Mike Tindall, Mark Cueto and Ugo Monye, with the hosts no doubt gunning for revenge after their narrow 34-24 defeat in Dublin last year.

“While I was fortunate enough to have enjoyed a long career, many of my peers have not had the same luck,” Easter says.

“Rugby can be a precarious career but many people only see those who make it to the top. By playing in this game I’d like to think I’m contributing in my own way to making things a little easier for some of those who have been less fortunate.

“It’s great that it’s against our old Irish enemy to boot.Hopefully many people will turn out to support a great event.”

Tickets are available here and start from £10.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Fit-again Gray returns to bolster Scotland for Aviva Stadium showdown

Jono Gibbes to take up new head coach role with New Zealand club at the end of the season

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
FA chief apologises for Star of David and swastika comparison
FA chief apologises for Star of David and swastika comparison
Hazard: I wouldn't have got a touch against Man City if we played for three hours
Henry ready to step in at Arsenal but wants former boss Wenger to have 'last word'
ARSENAL
'Your goalkeeper canât concede two goals like I did today': Cech acknowledges role in Brighton defeat
'Your goalkeeper can’t concede two goals like I did today': Cech acknowledges role in Brighton defeat
Arsenal's problems deepen as Brighton hand Gunners third consecutive league defeat
Wenger: Arsenal worse than last season but I can live with it
FOOTBALL
Birmingham turn to Monk in quest for Championship salvation
Birmingham turn to Monk in quest for Championship salvation
Simeone: 'If we take Messi and put him in an Atletico shirt, we win'
'He was going to see out his career in Florence' - Astori was set for new contract on Monday
BOXING
Deontay Wilder comes back from brink to prove credentials in Brooklyn thriller with Ortiz
Deontay Wilder comes back from brink to prove credentials in Brooklyn thriller with Ortiz
Brook makes emphatic return with Rabchenko knockout
Fresh off a building site, stunning Roy Sheahan completes fairytale win at Last Man Standing
RIP
Italian authorities open investigation into Davide Astoriâs death
Italian authorities open investigation into Davide Astori’s death
MASH actor David Ogden Stiers dies aged 75
'Ciao capitano': Buffon pays emotional tribute to team-mate Astori

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie