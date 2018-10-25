This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 25 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland fall three places in latest Fifa World Rankings after Nations League double-header

The Boys in Green drop down 33rd following a stalemate with Denmark and a home loss to Wales in Dublin.

By Aaron Gallagher Thursday 25 Oct 2018, 10:21 AM
40 minutes ago 763 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/4304768
Jeff Hendrick dejected following Ireland's 1-0 defeat at home to Wales.
Jeff Hendrick dejected following Ireland's 1-0 defeat at home to Wales.
Jeff Hendrick dejected following Ireland's 1-0 defeat at home to Wales.

IRELAND HAVE DROPPED three places in the latest Fifa World Rankings released on Thursday, following a month in which Martin O’Neill’s side drew against Denmark before suffering a disappointing home defeat at the hands of Wales 

Ireland previously placed 30th in the rankings but now sit in 33rd spot — one place above Northern Ireland and seven higher than Scotland.

O’Neill’s side have won just one game in their last nine appearances and currently sit bottom of Group 4 in the Uefa Nations League, facing potential relegation from League B.

October’s double-header could have consequences for Ireland’s hopes of qualifying for Euro 2020 — where Dublin is a host city — with the Boys in Green potentially dropping down to third seeds in qualification.

Elsewhere Belgium retain top spot in the world rankings, while 2o14 World Cup winners Germany plummet two places into 14th place following a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Holland and another 2-1 loss against France in Paris.

England have climbed one place, taking fifth spot, while World Cup finalists Croatia remain fourth.

You can find the full Fifa World Rankings here.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Klopp delighted with Shaqiri impact in Red Star rout
    Klopp delighted with Shaqiri impact in Red Star rout
    'He has a back problem': Sarri confirms Hazard is sidelined with injury
    Klopp set to give Fabinho his big chance with midfield pair missing
    IRELAND
    'It would be hard to see me playing anywhere else': Earls extends contract to 2021
    'It would be hard to see me playing anywhere else': Earls extends contract to 2021
    Ireland fall three places in latest Fifa World Rankings after Nations League double-header
    The uncapped inclusions make sense as Schmidt names deep November squad
    JUVENTUS
    'Men against boys' - Man United slammed by Ferdinand and Scholes
    'Men against boys' - Man United slammed by Ferdinand and Scholes
    Mourinho: Juventus at a different level to Man United
    Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Old Trafford as Juventus too good for Man United
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Former Man United and Arsenal striker Van Persie ready to retire at the end of this season
    Former Man United and Arsenal striker Van Persie ready to retire at the end of this season
    50 goals in 65 games for Salah as Liverpool win to top Champions League group
    Is Romelu Lukaku really the answer to Man United's problems?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie