Ireland fall three places in latest Fifa World Rankings after Nations League double-header

Jeff Hendrick dejected following Ireland's 1-0 defeat at home to Wales.

IRELAND HAVE DROPPED three places in the latest Fifa World Rankings released on Thursday, following a month in which Martin O’Neill’s side drew against Denmark before suffering a disappointing home defeat at the hands of Wales

Ireland previously placed 30th in the rankings but now sit in 33rd spot — one place above Northern Ireland and seven higher than Scotland.

O’Neill’s side have won just one game in their last nine appearances and currently sit bottom of Group 4 in the Uefa Nations League, facing potential relegation from League B.

October’s double-header could have consequences for Ireland’s hopes of qualifying for Euro 2020 — where Dublin is a host city — with the Boys in Green potentially dropping down to third seeds in qualification.

Elsewhere Belgium retain top spot in the world rankings, while 2o14 World Cup winners Germany plummet two places into 14th place following a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Holland and another 2-1 loss against France in Paris.

England have climbed one place, taking fifth spot, while World Cup finalists Croatia remain fourth.

You can find the full Fifa World Rankings here.

