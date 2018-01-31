James Ryan set to start for Ireland as McGrath and Carbery make the bench

JOE SCHMIDT IS set to hand Leinster lock James Ryan his first Six Nations cap in the starting team for Saturday’s championship opener against France in Paris [KO 4.45pm Irish time].

21-year-old Ryan looks to have beaten off the competition of Devin Toner to get the nod to start alongside Iain Henderson in the second row.

21-year-old Ryan has just four caps to his name. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Henderson and Ryan did start Ireland’s final November Test against Argentina together and it appears that Schmidt has opted to back the youthful Leinster man’s athleticism ahead of the experience of Toner again.

Meanwhile, Josh van der Flier is set to wear Ireland’s number seven shirt.

With Sean O’Brien missing due to injury, Schmidt has had a tough call to make at openside but it appears that van der Flier will be named in Ireland’s starting back row, with Dan Leavy providing cover from the bench.

Leinster man van der Flier, who missed the November Tests through injury, looks likely to form the Irish back row with Peter O’Mahony and CJ Stander.

Rory Best, Tadhg Furlong and Cian Healy are likely to continue their front-row combination from the November Tests.

Conor Murray and Johnny Sexton will make up the halfback partnership, while Bundee Aki and Robbie Henshaw will be in midfield.

Rob Kearney appears set to start at fullback, while Keith Earls and Jacob Stockdale look like favourites for the wing positions.

Joey Carbery and Sean Cronin – who was absent in November due non-selection – are set to return to Ireland’s matchday 23, and it also looks like Leinster’s Luke McGrath has pushed past Kieran Marmion for the replacement scrum-half slot.

Andrew Conway had been set to be the 23rd man, although it is believed he picked up an injury this week and may now be ruled out, with Fergus McFadden possibly being included instead, although the uncapped Jordan Larmour is also an option.

Schmidt is due to officially name his matchday 23 at 1pm tomorrow afternoon.

Possible Ireland team v France:

15. Rob Kearney

14. Keith Earls

13. Robbie Henshaw

12. Bundee Aki

11. Jacob Stockdale

10. Johnny Sexton

9. Conor Murray

1. Cian Healy

2. Rory Best (captain)

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. James Ryan

5. Iain Henderson

6. Peter O’Mahony

7. Josh van der Flier

8. CJ Stander

Replacements:

16. Sean Cronin

17. Jack McGrath

18. John Ryan

19. Devin Toner

20. Dan Leavy

21. Luke McGrath

22. Joey Carbery

23. Fergus McFadden

- This article was updated at 10.35pm to correct an error stating that Joey Carbery was injured for the November Tests.

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):