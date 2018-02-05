  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 0 °C Monday 5 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Republic of Ireland to face Northern Ireland in a friendly later this year

The game is scheduled for 15 November at the Aviva Stadium.

By Sinead Farrell Monday 5 Feb 2018, 3:50 PM
7 hours ago 4,898 Views 17 Comments
http://the42.ie/3835230
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Updatedat at 19.50

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland will take on Northern Ireland in a friendly later this year at the Aviva Stadium.

The fixture is scheduled for Thursday 15 November, and will mark the first meeting between the sides since May 2011.

It will also coincide with the Uefa Nations League, but with neither side having a competitive fixture that day, both teams will use the friendly to prepare for the final round of Group B matches coming up the following weekend.

Ireland will face Denmark away on 19 November, while Northern Ireland are due to host Austria in Windsor Park on 18 November.

Speaking after the announcement, Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill said:

“UEFA have made it mandatory that we play a friendly on that date and when we looked at the options across Europe, travelling to Dublin to play the Republic of Ireland made a lot of sense.

“It means that we can stay on the island for the week, train in our usual environment and play a game that will be a good test for us ahead of the Austria match.

“Both countries qualified for UEFA EURO 2016 and both narrowly missed out on qualification for Russia, so it will be an evenly matched and hard-fought contest. From a personal point of view I am looking forward to managing a team against Martin, a manager who I hugely respect and admire.

“Qualification for UEFA EURO 2020 is our number one priority now and with the UEFA Nations League a potential route to the tournament this game means that we will be as prepared as possible for the Austria match.”

Ireland will also take on Poland in an away friendly on 11 September, at a venue that’s yet to be announced, as well as a home friendly in July against opposition which will be confirmed later this week.

The home friendlies are included in the FAI’s season ticket package.

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘You feel great for 10 games, then you feel okay for 10 games, and then the rest you feel like s**t’

New Dundalk owners have no immediate plans for Oriel Park revamp

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Pressure piled on Conte as late Watford show sinks 10-man Chelsea
Pressure piled on Conte as late Watford show sinks 10-man Chelsea
'If you can't enjoy Man City's style of play you won't enjoy football' – Rooney
'There was free drink for everyone in the bar' - The Carlow footballer who stunned Premier League giants
FRANCE
French use of 'HIA' replacements under extra scrutiny with second stage of review
French use of 'HIA' replacements under extra scrutiny with second stage of review
Analysis: Ireland switch off at key moments for Thomas' sizzling try
'You switch off and go into a deep, dark place': CJ Stander's (obstructed) view of those 41 phases
FOOTBALL
AC Milan legend Seedorf appointed new manager of La Liga strugglers Deportivo
AC Milan legend Seedorf appointed new manager of La Liga strugglers Deportivo
'You could just see him making that dive'
Sometimes Manchester City play s*** and get praise - Guardiola
IRELAND
Analysis: Ireland's attack was too reliant on Johnny Sexton in Paris
Analysis: Ireland's attack was too reliant on Johnny Sexton in Paris
There's a new guide for how charities can promote political causes without breaking the rules
Over one million people tuned in to see Ireland’s victory against France on Saturday
SIX NATIONS
Van der Flier out for the season with knee injury, Conway set to miss Italy clash
Van der Flier out for the season with knee injury, Conway set to miss Italy clash
'Getting through something like that, I think it helps build the group together'
Wonderful Welsh dominate our Six Nations Team of the Week

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie