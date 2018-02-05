Republic of Ireland to face Northern Ireland in a friendly later this year

Updatedat at 19.50

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland will take on Northern Ireland in a friendly later this year at the Aviva Stadium.

The fixture is scheduled for Thursday 15 November, and will mark the first meeting between the sides since May 2011.

It will also coincide with the Uefa Nations League, but with neither side having a competitive fixture that day, both teams will use the friendly to prepare for the final round of Group B matches coming up the following weekend.

Ireland will face Denmark away on 19 November, while Northern Ireland are due to host Austria in Windsor Park on 18 November.

Speaking after the announcement, Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill said:

“UEFA have made it mandatory that we play a friendly on that date and when we looked at the options across Europe, travelling to Dublin to play the Republic of Ireland made a lot of sense.

“It means that we can stay on the island for the week, train in our usual environment and play a game that will be a good test for us ahead of the Austria match.

“Both countries qualified for UEFA EURO 2016 and both narrowly missed out on qualification for Russia, so it will be an evenly matched and hard-fought contest. From a personal point of view I am looking forward to managing a team against Martin, a manager who I hugely respect and admire.

“Qualification for UEFA EURO 2020 is our number one priority now and with the UEFA Nations League a potential route to the tournament this game means that we will be as prepared as possible for the Austria match.”

Ireland will also take on Poland in an away friendly on 11 September, at a venue that’s yet to be announced, as well as a home friendly in July against opposition which will be confirmed later this week.

The home friendlies are included in the FAI’s season ticket package.

