Italian U20 star handed four-week ban for tip tackle in Dublin

THOSE IN DONNYBROOK last Friday evening to see Ireland U20s take on their Italian counterparts saw an absolutely nailed-on red card.

Jacopi Bianchi produced a shocking dump tackle on the hosts’ second row Jack Dunne in the ninth minute.

Today, Bianchi faced a disciplinary committee in London where he was handed a six-week suspension.

The independent committee “determined that the tackle warranted a lower end entry point in World Rugby’s sanctions table which carries a suspension of six weeks” according to a statement.

“Factors such as the fortunate lack of injury to his opponent and the contribution of a fellow Italy player in the dynamics of the tackle were taken into account,” it reads.

Two weeks were knocked off the total subsequently, to take into account “an early acknowledgement of culpability, immediate remorse, and youth and inexperience.”

Bianchi’s teammate Lodovico Manni, meanwhile, was cited for stamping during the 38-34 defeat to Ireland. The citing was upheld and Manni was ultimately banned for seven weeks.

