Sunderland name St Mirren manager as new boss after relegation to League One

SUNDERLAND HAVE TASKED Jack Ross with the job of getting the club back into the second tier of English football, after the 41-year-old was appointed to succeed Chris Coleman at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats have today named the Scot as their new boss on a two-year contract after he guided St Mirren to the Scottish Championship title last season.

Ross was reportedly in the frame to take over from Mick McCarthy at Ipswich after his managerial stock soared at St Mirren, with the former defender winning the Scottish Championship Manager of the Year award.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to take charge of an incredible football club,” he said.

“If you look the history, the facilities and most important of all, the fan base, you can see what this club can be.

“To be part of the team to help realise that potential is something that fills me with excitement.”

New Sunderland chairman Stewart Donald added: “We are absolutely delighted to have secured Jack as our new manager.

“Jack is excited to be a part of the future we are building here, and the fact he turned down lucrative offers from elsewhere, including clubs currently in a higher division than ourselves, is testament to his commitment and desire to succeed at this club and his belief in our vision for the future.”

