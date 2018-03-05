  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Scotland coach Blair says 'it would be silly' not to recall John Hardie after ban

The Edinburgh flanker was suspended for three months for alleged cocaine use.

By Sean Farrell Monday 5 Mar 2018, 5:19 PM
9 hours ago 7,313 Views 22 Comments
Image: Craig Watson/INPHO
Image: Craig Watson/INPHO

SCOTLAND ASSISTANT COACH Mike Blair says it was a straightforward call to include flanker John Hardie in the country’s Six Nations training squad this week.

Edinburgh handed their openside a three-month ban in October for ‘gross misconduct’ with widespread reports indicating Hardie’s offence was cocaine use.

Hardie returned to action for Edinburgh last month after an SRU investigation and Blair says it would have been silly to omit the Kiwi-born back row, whatever the circumstances of his ban:

“He’s a fantastic player. He has a good pedigree and a good history playing with Scotland,” said the former scrum-half.

“When you have player like that available, it would be silly not to have him on board.

He’s had his time off. He’s been helped through that and now he can focus on his rugby.”

Hardie is one of a handful of players welcomed back into the group by Gregor Townsend this week with Richie Gray, Fraser Brown, Zander Fagerson, Alex Dunbar and George Horne helping to swell the training squad to 40.

“It is a boost. It increases the competition we’ve had,” says Blair.

“It makes for interesting selection meetings when you have guys coming back who are up against guys who are in form at the moment.”

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

COMMENTS (22)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

