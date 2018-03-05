Fear not a factor for Earls as he leans on a little help from Keith Barry

KEITH EARLS SAYS this week is the biggest of his career, and he will lean on a little unconventional help to help make it a successful one.

The Limerick man has been in sensational form on Ireland’s wing during this Six Nations campaign, but personal form alone won’t leave him satisfied when the tournament ends on 17 March.

Despite Earls continually being among Joe Schmidt’s favoured starters in the back three since the Kiwi took charge in 2013, injury denied him a part in both the 2014 or 2015 Championship successes.

With groin and knee trouble punctuating his time as a professional, it would be easy to look on Earls’ career as one blighted by injury, but of late the Munster stalwart has spoken about the importance of perspective, how harrowing events in nations like Syria make moaning about time in the physio room seem nonsensical.

He has also chatted openly about his personal search for the smallest advantages. This isn’t the usual ‘marginal gains’ push, it has been something as simple as wearing the warm-up gear he is most comfortable in to eye training to aid his pursuit of high balls.

And in a snow-coated Carton House today, Earls brought up his consultations with mentalist and self-styled ‘brain hacker’ Keith Barry as another example of the efforts he is making to ensure his mind is functioning at optimum levels.