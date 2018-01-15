Turlough O'Brien names veteran Murphy as new Carlow skipper

CARLOW BOSS TURLOUGH O’Brien has appointed veteran John Murphy as the new captain of the senior football team for 2018.

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Murphy is one of the longest-serving players on the Carlow panel, having been a part of the squad for over a decade.

The Grange clubman played a key role in the county’s entertaining qualifier run last summer and takes over from previous skipper Darragh Foley.

Corner-forward Paul Broderick is named as vice-captain for the coming season.

Carlow begin their Division 4 campaign with a trip to Ruislip to take on London on 27 January.

