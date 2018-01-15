Turlough O'Brien names veteran Murphy as new Carlow skipper

CARLOW BOSS TURLOUGH O’Brien has appointed veteran John Murphy as the new captain of the senior football team for 2018.
Murphy is one of the longest-serving players on the Carlow panel, having been a part of the squad for over a decade.
The Grange clubman played a key role in the county’s entertaining qualifier run last summer and takes over from previous skipper Darragh Foley.
Corner-forward Paul Broderick is named as vice-captain for the coming season.
Carlow begin their Division 4 campaign with a trip to Ruislip to take on London on 27 January.
