Liverpool's Jon Flanagan charged with common assault

LIVERPOOL DEFENDER Jon Flanagan has been charged with common assault, Merseyside Police has confirmed.

Flanagan was charged following an incident in Liverpool city centre in the early hours of Friday morning.

“Merseyside Police can confirm that Jonathan Patrick Flanagan, aged 24, from Cressington in Liverpool has been charged with Section 39 common assault following an incident on Duke Street in Liverpool city centre at around 3.20am on Friday, 22 December 2017,” a police statement read.

“He has been released on conditional police bail and will appear before Liverpool City Magistrates Court on 2 January, 2018.”

A Liverpool spokesperson said: “The club has been made aware of an alleged incident involving a member of the first team playing squad.

“We will be making no further comment on the matter while the process is ongoing with the relevant authorities.”

Flanagan spent last season on loan at Burnley and has made only one Liverpool appearance in 2017-18, in the EFL Cup defeat to Leicester City.

