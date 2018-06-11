This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Potential Manchester City move 'opportunity of a lifetime' for Napoli star Jorginho

The 26-year-old is reportedly on the verge of completing a move to the Premier League champions this summer.

By The42 Team Monday 11 Jun 2018, 7:45 PM
25 minutes ago 408 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4065635
Napoli midfielder and Italy international Jorginho.
JORGINHO IS HAPPY to remain at Napoli but a move to Manchester City is an “opportunity of a lifetime” for the player, according to his agent.

The Italy international has been heavily linked with the Premier League champions, though media speculation has suggested Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool also hold an interest.

Having claimed to have rejected a €50million offer from City, Napoli club president Aurelio De Laurentiis said in a recent interview that a deal could be done “in the next few days”.

Joao Santos – who represents Jorginho – insists the midfielder is content to stay put, should a career-defining move to the Etihad Stadium fail to materialise.

“Jorginho is good at Napoli, but there are negotiations with Manchester City and this is why we do not talk about a renewal,” he said.

“We are talking about a boy for whom Manchester City represents the opportunity of a lifetime.

“But beware – he would not be sad if he stayed in Naples. In Naples the boy is well and is happy.”

After joining from Verona in January 2014, Jorginho has helped Napoli finish second to champions Juventus in two of the last three Serie A seasons.

Born in Brazil, the 26-year-old opted to represent Italy at international level – he made his debut for the Azzurri in March 2016 and has won eight caps to date.

Good and bad news for Ireland ahead of must-win World Cup qualifier

Quiz: How much do you know about the 2018 World Cup?

