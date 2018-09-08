This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Kell Brook says time is running out to make grudge match with 'little b**ch' Khan

Kell Brook believes 2018 could be the last chance to make a fight between himself and Amir Khan.

By Gavan Casey Saturday 8 Sep 2018, 4:38 PM
Kell Brook (R) challenges Amir Khan (L) to a fight after Khan's comeback win in April
Image: Peter Byrne
Kell Brook (R) challenges Amir Khan (L) to a fight after Khan's comeback win in April
Kell Brook (R) challenges Amir Khan (L) to a fight after Khan's comeback win in April
Image: Peter Byrne

COGNISANT THAT BOTH are at the latter end of their boxing journeys, former welterweight world champion Kell Brook has called upon career-long rival Amir Khan to step up to the mark and make a British fight for the ages before it’s too late.

Sheffield’s Brook, 32, suffered a pair of fractured eye sockets in consecutive stoppage defeats to Gennady Golovkin and Errol Spence Jr respectively, citing long-mooted weight issues as cause for his wilting late in the latter.

However, even having rebounded with a stoppage victory up at 154lbs in March, ‘Special K’ claims he’s willing to pear himself back down to the welterweight limit if it means he will finally get to share a ring with his cross-Pennines nemesis, with whom he now shares a promoter in Eddie Hearn.

Amir Khan v Phil Lo Greco - Echo Arena Source: Peter Byrne

Former champion Khan makes the second fight of his comeback against Sam Vargas in Birmingham tonight, and speaking to TalkSport, Brook admitted that the next couple of months could present the final opportunity for he and the Bolton man to settle their differences in the squared circle.

“He’s a little bitch, to be honest with you, he is,” Brook said.

He’s tried every excuse in the book to not make the fight. It’s gonna kill me to make 147 pounds, but I’m willing to get down and make that fight. There’s nowhere else for him to hide in my opinion. What other excuses can he come out with?

“I’m going to the fight,” Brook continued.

I think we’re running out of time now, I think this is more or less his last chance to get it on with me.

“I’d love to take the fight at the end of this year. That’s what the world wants to see: Brook vs. Khan. I actually went in the ring for his last fight and he ran out of the ring when I got in. All I want to do is make this fight happen for all the fans.”

Khan is tentatively scheduled to fight once more in 2018, but it remains to be seen if that fight will take place against Brook.

Defeat for either man would almost certainly mean the end of the road, while victory would likely propel either straight into world-title contention in their respective divisions.

Golovkin-Canelo II and Spike O’Sullivan’s big fight will be shown live on eir Sport

Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

